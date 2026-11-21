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With streaming prices rising, finding a good deal can be like looking for a needle in a very large haystack. That's why when a good one comes around, we take notice.
Paramount+ currently offers an affordable way to test-drive its streaming platform, with no long-term commitments. You can try either Paramount+ Essential (the ad-supported plan) or the Paramount+ Premium plan for $2.99 per month for two months.
Here's a breakdown of who qualifies for the deal, how much it can save you compared to regular prices and other considerations.
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The sale began on November 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET and runs through November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The offer is available to new and eligible returning customers. If you currently have an active Paramount+ subscription, you won't qualify.
Keep in mind that after the two months, Paramount+ will continue to bill your credit card at the regular plan prices.
The Paramount+ Essential plan is $8.99 plus taxes, while the Paramount+ Premium plan is $13.99 per month plus taxes.
If you enjoy the service, then no worries, you won't have to do anything. However, if you're planning on trying it out and then deciding from there, set a reminder on your phone a week before regular billing starts.
Which plan should you try?
Here's a breakdown of how each plan compares:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Feature
Paramount+ Essential
Paramount+ Premium
Promo Price
$2.99/month for 2 months
$2.99/month for 2 months
Regular Price
$8.99/month plus taxes
$13.99/month plus taxes
Ad supported?
Ad-supported streaming on demand
Ad-free streaming on demand & downloads; live TV comes with ads
Live TV
Limited (NFL on CBS & UEFA Champions League)
24/7 Live local CBS station included
NFL Games
Included (games broadcast on local CBS)
Included (games broadcast on local CBS)
SHOWTIME
Select series
Included (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)
Trying out Paramount+ Premium not only allows you to score the biggest savings, but you'll also experience the full capabilities of the streaming platform. You can stream live your local CBS station, access all SHOWTIME programming and enjoy ad-free streaming for on-demand shows and movies.
How much will you save with this deal? At $13.99 per month plus taxes, you'll save at least $22 over two months before taxes by going this route. Meanwhile, with the Paramount+ Essential plan, you'll save at least $12, which isn't bad.
Overall, this deal comes at a time when many are looking to reduce streaming costs. Not only will you save money, but you can stream a service that offers live sports and CBS programming, on-demand hits and exclusive shows, such as "The Tulsa King," "MobLand" and "Dutton Ranch."
As far as streaming deals go, this is one of the better offers to consider.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.