25 Easter Deals Too Good to Miss
Hop to it. You’ll find Easter deals on fashion, gifts, toys, flowers, candy and oh, so much more.
Easter is just a hop, skip, and jump away. So why not fill your baskets with discounts and deals found at many of your favorite stores? Easter is Sunday, March 31st, but some retailers are giving customers a chance to get a jump on the holiday and save big now.
So hop to it if you’re looking for Easter flowers, cards and candy, a new outfit, or a new TV to watch the Macy’s Easter Day parade on Sunday (which runs between 10 am and 4 pm EST). These deals won’t last long.
Here’s the best 25 Easter deals we found
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kohls
Get 40% off dresses and dress wear for the whole family, 30% off vacuums and floor care and more. Now through March 30.
Amazon
Find a wide assortment of easter gifts for kids, women’s tops and dresses, candy, jewelry and more.
Walmart
Hop into Walmart and save big on items such as toys, games, food and Easter outfits. Plus, Walmart offers an entire Easter meal for less than $8 per person.
Target
Get 50% off candy and chocolate packs, plus more BOGO candy deals. Get 20% off select kids' clothing and women's dresses, pants, and shorts. Save $5 when you spend $30 on select toys or 20% when you spend $75 on toys with Target Circle.
Cabelas
You can get a free 4 x 6 photo with the Easter Bunny when you visit Bass Pro Shops or Cabelas. Reserve your spot now.
Macy's
Save big on women's, men's, and children's clothing, toys, home goods, shoes, and much more. Plus, save an extra 10-30% off Top Brands with VIP.
JC Penney
With JC Penney’s mystery sale, you can get an extra 30% off select merchandise with code BASKET30 (online only). You can also save 30% to 50% in-store.
1-800 Flowers
Choose from popular Easter flowers including tulips, roses, the traditional Easter lily, and more, including Easter gift baskets.
Best Buy
Stop in or order online to save up to $500 on select Windows laptops or save $100 on select Samsung Galaxy tablets.
Academy Sports
From March 28th to April 1, get a BOGO 50% deal on Magellan fishing shirts and shorts, 25% off a rod and reel, up to 25% off sunglasses (Costa, Oakley, Ray Ban), and up to $400 off Lowrance live sonar.
Booking.com
Get 15% off or more on stays worldwide. Offer good through April 1, 2024.
Carters
Get up to 50% off the entire store online and in-store on all your favorites, such as shorts, tops, shoes, and sandals.
Wayfair
What's not to love about the Easter sale that’s going on at Wayfair, including Easter decorations, wall decor, outdoor furniture, Easter wreaths and much more.
Lowes
Lowes annual SpringFest 2024 doesn’t start until April 4 — but Early Easter Deals Are Live Now, like a Boston Fern two-pack for 47% off or a Veikous Wicker Set for 29% off (online only).
Belk
Get 50% off select brands, like Easter pillows, wall art, throws and more
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale’s is offering 25% off select items + free shipping on many Easter-themed items, such as a Le Creuset 6.75 Qt. Round Wide Dutch Oven, a 25% off friends and family discount on select Wedgewood Wonderlust dinnerware and more.
Old Navy
Save up to 50% off shorts, dresses & tops for the entire family.
CVS
Get 20% off pick-up orders with code SPRING20. Plus, find in-store discounts and deals on many items, like a photo deal offering 50% off when you spend $25 and opt for free same-day pickup.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Save up to 70% off on thousands of items at Bath & Body Works Black Friday Easter Sale.
Hobby Lobby
Hundreds of items are on sale for the Easter Holiday, including Easter toys, baskets, eggs, apparel, decorations, crafts, and party supplies. Hobby Lobby will be closed on Easter Sunday in celebration of the holiday.
Michael’s
Get up to 60% off all Easter essentials, including decorations, wreaths, wall art and more.
Petco
Hop into Easter with gifts for your furry (or not-so-furry) pets under $15.
Costco
Costco always has good prices on seasonal favorites, and Easter is no different. You’ll find deals on sweets, clothing, a Dash mini waffle maker, kid's spring dresses and more.
Petsmart
Save an EXTRA 20% OFF thousands of pet favorites (online only) with code SAVE20. Offer only good through 3/29.
Barnes & Noble
You’ll find Egg-cellent Kids' Books, special offers on Easter baskets and plushies, plus buy one, get 50% off children's collectible editions, movies, games and more.
And, don't forget. Gift cards can be a welcome surprise when hidden in Easter Baskets. You can find them online or at a local retailer. You can also find a large selection of gift cards at GiftDeals, GiftCardGranny and in many grocery stores.
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
How to Plan for Retirement’s Go-Go, Slow-Go and No-Go Years
When retirement planning, it’s best to expect to do the big (and more expensive) stuff early on, when you’re healthier, then slow things down as you get older.
By Scott M. Dougan, RFC, Investment Adviser Published
-
How Life Insurance Can Help You Preserve Your Wealth
Life insurance not only provides liquidity for your family to cover immediate expenses after you pass, but it also can minimize estate taxes.
By Justin Stivers, Esq. Published
-
Visa, Mastercard's Swipe Fee Settlement Might Save You Money, For Now
The limited-time agreement directly benefits merchants, which can potentially pass savings on to consumers.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
New List Out On Medicare Part B Drugs Eligible for Rebates
Some Medicare beneficiaries may pay lower coinsurance rates from April 1 to June 30 for the drugs, HHS says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Use An iPhone? You May Be Hearing From A Class-Action Lawsuit Group
A handful of suits against the iPhone maker seek to crack down on everything from app store purchases to messaging.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Capital One/Discover: What's In Their Wallet For You?
Push back on Capital One's planned merger with Discover is growing with one group of consumer advocates calling for a public hearing.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Lawmakers: Nix Social Security Offsets For Seniors In Student Loan Default
Offsetting Social Security benefits to pay for defaulted student loans can be devastating for some beneficiaries, lawmakers say.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stellantis Recalls 285K Vehicles Over Airbag Problems
Defective airbag inflators on certain Chrysler and Dodge vehicles could rupture and cause injury or death, NHTSA says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Much Would You Pay for Your Own Row of Seats on a Plane?
Some airlines offer options to pay for the seat next to you to be free. How do you calculate that value?
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Retirees are Getting Into Camping — Here's How You Can, Too
A guide to camping for retirees, as older Americans are increasingly trying out the unique time outdoors.
By Yvette C. Hammett Published