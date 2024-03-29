25 Easter Deals Too Good to Miss

Easter is just a hop, skip, and jump away. So why not fill your baskets with discounts and deals found at many of your favorite stores? Easter is Sunday, March 31st, but some retailers are giving customers a chance to get a jump on the holiday and save big now.

So hop to it if you’re looking for Easter flowers, cards and candy, a new outfit, or a new TV to watch the Macy’s Easter Day parade on Sunday (which runs between 10 am and 4 pm EST). These deals won’t last long.

Here’s the best 25 Easter deals we found

Get 40% off dresses and dress wear for the whole family, 30% off vacuums and floor care and more. Now through March 30.

Find a wide assortment of easter gifts for kids, women’s tops and dresses, candy, jewelry and more.

Hop into Walmart and save big on items such as toys, games, food and Easter outfits. Plus, Walmart offers an entire Easter meal for less than $8 per person.

Get 50% off candy and chocolate packs, plus more BOGO candy deals. Get 20% off select kids' clothing and women's dresses, pants, and shorts. Save $5 when you spend $30 on select toys or 20% when you spend $75 on toys with Target Circle.

You can get a free 4 x 6 photo with the Easter Bunny when you visit Bass Pro Shops or Cabelas. Reserve your spot now.

Save big on women's, men's, and children's clothing, toys, home goods, shoes, and much more. Plus, save an extra 10-30% off Top Brands with VIP.

With JC Penney’s mystery sale, you can get an extra 30% off select merchandise with code BASKET30 (online only). You can also save 30% to 50% in-store.

Choose from popular Easter flowers including tulips, roses, the traditional Easter lily, and more, including Easter gift baskets.

Stop in or order online to save up to $500 on select Windows laptops or save $100 on select Samsung Galaxy tablets.

From March 28th to April 1, get a BOGO 50% deal on Magellan fishing shirts and shorts, 25% off a rod and reel, up to 25% off sunglasses (Costa, Oakley, Ray Ban), and up to $400 off Lowrance live sonar.

Get 15% off or more on stays worldwide. Offer good through April 1, 2024.

Get up to 50% off the entire store online and in-store on all your favorites, such as shorts, tops, shoes, and sandals.

What's not to love about the Easter sale that’s going on at Wayfair, including Easter decorations, wall decor, outdoor furniture, Easter wreaths and much more.

Lowes annual SpringFest 2024 doesn’t start until April 4 — but Early Easter Deals Are Live Now, like a Boston Fern two-pack for 47% off or a Veikous Wicker Set for 29% off (online only).

Get 50% off select brands, like Easter pillows, wall art, throws and more

Bloomingdale’s is offering 25% off select items + free shipping on many Easter-themed items, such as a Le Creuset 6.75 Qt. Round Wide Dutch Oven, a 25% off friends and family discount on select Wedgewood Wonderlust dinnerware and more.

Save up to 50% off shorts, dresses & tops for the entire family.

Get 20% off pick-up orders with code SPRING20. Plus, find in-store discounts and deals on many items, like a photo deal offering 50% off when you spend $25 and opt for free same-day pickup.

Save up to 70% off on thousands of items at Bath & Body Works Black Friday Easter Sale.

Hundreds of items are on sale for the Easter Holiday, including Easter toys, baskets, eggs, apparel, decorations, crafts, and party supplies. Hobby Lobby will be closed on Easter Sunday in celebration of the holiday.

Get up to 60% off all Easter essentials, including decorations, wreaths, wall art and more.

Hop into Easter with gifts for your furry (or not-so-furry) pets under $15.

Costco always has good prices on seasonal favorites, and Easter is no different. You’ll find deals on sweets, clothing, a Dash mini waffle maker, kid's spring dresses and more.

Save an EXTRA 20% OFF thousands of pet favorites (online only) with code SAVE20. Offer only good through 3/29.

You’ll find Egg-cellent Kids' Books, special offers on Easter baskets and plushies, plus buy one, get 50% off children's collectible editions, movies, games and more.

And, don't forget. Gift cards can be a welcome surprise when hidden in Easter Baskets. You can find them online or at a local retailer. You can also find a large selection of gift cards at GiftDeals, GiftCardGranny and in many grocery stores.