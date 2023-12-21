CFPB Shuts Down Medical Debt Collection Agency Over Several Violations
CFPB says the collection agency's violations included trying to collect unverified medical debts.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered medical debt collection agency Commonwealth Financial Systems to cease operations and pay a $95,000 fine for illegally trying to collect unverified medical debts.
The CFPB said that Commonwealth, which specializes in collecting past-due medical debts and informs consumer reporting companies about consumer collection accounts, violated the law in several ways, These include a failure to conduct reasonable investigations after consumers disputed debts, a failure to inform consumer reporting agencies about disputes, and continuing to attempt to collect disputed debts without documentation proving the debts.
As a result of the violations, the CFPB has ordered Commonwealth to:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- Shut down permanently: Commonwealth is now banned from participating in any debt collection activities, debt buying, debt selling and consumer reporting activities.
- Tell consumer reporting companies to delete all information: Commonwealth must request that all consumer reporting agencies that it has informed about any consumer to delete all collection accounts for the consumer.
- Pay the $95,000 fine into to the CFPB’s victims relief fund.
Commonwealth did not immediately respond to a Kiplinger request for comment.
The consumer watchdog
Commonwealth is the second company the CFPB has ordered to shut down in the last two months. In November, the agency and 11 states ordered online vocational training firm Prehired to shut down and provide more than $30 million in relief over its illegal student lending practices.
“Prehired lured student borrowers into debt with false promises of job placements and claims that students wouldn’t have to pay until they got a job,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a November 20 statement. “Today’s action with our state partners ensures that borrowers harmed by Prehired can receive redress and have their illegal loans canceled.”
The CFPB encourages people to submit complaints about financial products or services. The agency says that it sends 25,000 of these complaints weekly to companies for response and, if another agency would be better able to assist, it will send the complaints to them and let you know.
You can submit a complaint at CFPB’s website or call (855) 411-2372 or TTY/TDD (855) 729-2372.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Walmart Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option at Self-Checkout Kiosks
Walmart is expanding its partnership with Affirm to bring Buy Now, Pay Later to self-checkout at stores.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Their Winning Ways After Steep Selloff
The three major benchmarks rebounded from their worst session in months.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Walmart Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option at Self-Checkout Kiosks
Walmart is expanding its partnership with Affirm to bring Buy Now, Pay Later to self-checkout at stores.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Kroger Eyes Adding Senior Physicals To Your Grocery Cart
The grocery chain is pilot testing a plan to shift some of its in-store clinics to primary care centers for seniors.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Venmo Urged To Protect Users From Scams — Again
Lawmakers called out Venmo and Cash App, once again, over scams and their ability 'to keep customers' money safe.'
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Comcast Discloses Breach Affecting About 36 Million Accounts
Comcast confirmed a breach exposing the personal information of 36 million U.S. Xfinity account holders.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Google Pay To Add Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Google Pay has partnered with Affirm and Zip to add Buy Now, Pay Later features next year.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Google to Pay $700M Settlement Over Its Play Store Practices
Of the total, Google will pay $630M to certain consumers who made purchases in its app store, an amount equal to at least about $2 per eligible consumer.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Low Gas Prices Are This Season's Gift That Keeps On Giving
AAA predicts gas prices will fall even lower in the coming days as the travel season heats up.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
The FCC Might Eliminate Your Cable Service Junk Fees
The FCC has passed a rule to banjunk fees charged by cable operators and now awaits public comment.
By Joey Solitro Published