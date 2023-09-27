Earn up to 110,000 Delta SkyMiles with Amex Business Cards

This article only compares Delta SkyMiles American Express credit cards. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Deciding which travel credit card to choose? Delta and American Express cobranded business credit cards just got new welcome offers, which could earn you thousands of SkyMiles. The catch? You must meet their steep spending requirements within the appropriate timeframe.

Delta SkyMiles in three flavors

Delta has three of American Express businesscards travelers can choose from: Gold, Platinum and Reserve. Each card has varying rewards rates, benefits and annual fees. Therefore, it's important to review the details of each card to make sure you're choosing the credit card that's best for you.

Hitching your rewards wagon to just one airline can be a risk if the quality of service erodes over time. According to a report by airline analytics company Cirium, Delta was the most on-time North American airline in 2021 and 2022, demonstrating quality management over time. And you can redeem miles through many other domestic and international partner carriers.

According to The Points Guy, Delta SkyMiles are worth 1.2 cents per mile.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card This is a low-cost business card with big rewards for frequent travelers. New cardholders can earn a total of 80,000 miles, worth $960: earn 75,000 miles if you spend $6,000 in the first six months of owning the card, and earn an additional 5,000 miles if you make an eligible Delta purchase within the first six months. Though the card has an annual fee is $99, it is waived in the first year, and each calendar year you may offset the fee with a $100 Delta Flight Credit. You can use the credit toward future travel after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. See rates and fees.

Limited time intro offer : Earn 75,000 miles if you spend $6,000 in the first six months of owning the card. Also, earn 5,000 miles if you make an eligible Delta purchase within the first six months of owning the card. Offer ends October 25

: if you spend $6,000 in the first six months of owning the card. Also, if you make an eligible Delta purchase within the first six months of owning the card. Offer ends October 25 Interest rate : Variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening.

: Variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening. Annual fee : $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.

: $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99. Top rewards rate : Earn two SkyMiles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases at U.S. shipping providers and eligible U.S. advertising purchases in select media. Effective 1/1/2024, this benefit will have a cap of $50,000 in eligible purchases per category, per year. Earn two SkyMiles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants.

: Earn two SkyMiles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases at U.S. shipping providers and eligible U.S. advertising purchases in select media. Effective 1/1/2024, this benefit will have a cap of $50,000 in eligible purchases per category, per year. Earn two SkyMiles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent at restaurants. Other rewards : Earn one SyMile for all other eligible purchases.

: Earn one SyMile for all other eligible purchases. Perks: Card Members save 15% when booking Award Travel with miles on Delta flights when using delta.com and the Fly Delta app. This discount not applicable to partner-operated flights, and cannot be used to discount taxes and fees. Additionally, receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year.

Card Members with miles on Delta flights when using delta.com and the Fly Delta app. This discount not applicable to partner-operated flights, and cannot be used to discount taxes and fees. Additionally, receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Redemption : Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.

: Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com. Terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card This middle-tier card may the goldilocks card for you, with a big intro offer and up to 3% back as SkyMiles on qualified purchases. New cardholders can earn a total of 100,000 miles, worth $1,200: earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $8,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first six months. And earn an additional 10,000 Bonus Miles after you make an eligible Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 6 months. This offer ends October 25, 2023. See rates and fees.

Limited time intro offer : New cardholders can earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $8,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first six months of Card Membership. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 Bonus Miles after you make an eligible Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 6 months. Offer Ends 10/25/23.

: New cardholders can after you spend $8,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first six months of Card Membership. Plus, earn an after you make an eligible Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 6 months. Offer Ends 10/25/23. Interest rate : The variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening.

: The variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening. Annual fee : $250.

: $250. Top rewards rate : Earn three Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels.

: Earn three Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and hotels. Other rewards : Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that’s an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per Calendar year.

: Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that’s an extra half mile per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per Calendar year. Perks : The card delivers many advantages to loyal Delta flyers. For example, you can receive a domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.

: The card delivers many advantages to loyal Delta flyers. For example, you can receive a upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details. Redemption : Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.

: Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com. Terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card It is no surprise that the Reserve card has the highest limited time intro offer of the three SkyMiles cards. New cardholders can earn a total of 110,000 Bonus Miles, worth $1320. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 Bonus Miles after making an eligible Delta purchase with the card within your first six months. Offer Ends 10/25/2023. The Reserve business card is the crème de la crème of business cards. It is packed with perks to make flying more pleasureable, or at least less of a hassle. For example, when you purchase a Delta flight with your Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card, you will receive complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge or Escape Lounge - The Centurion® Studio Partner. See rates and fees.

Limited time intro offer : Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first six months of Card Membership. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 Bonus Miles after you make an eligible Delta purchase with your new Card within your first six months. Offer Ends 10/25/2023.

: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first six months of Card Membership. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 Bonus Miles after you make an eligible Delta purchase with your new Card within your first six months. Offer Ends 10/25/2023. Interest rate: The variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening.

The variable APR is 20.99% to 29.99%, based on your creditworthiness as determined at the time of account opening. Annual fee : $550.

: $550. Top rewards rate : Earn three Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.

: Earn three Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta. Other rewards : After you spend $150,000 on your Card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 Miles per dollar (an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year.

: After you spend $150,000 on your Card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 Miles per dollar (an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. Perks : The card delivers many advantages to loyal Delta flyers. For example, you can receive a domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details.

: The card delivers many advantages to loyal Delta flyers. For example, you can receive a domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your Card. Payment of the government imposed taxes and fees of no more than $80 for roundtrip domestic flights (for itineraries with up to four flight segments) is required. Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. See terms and conditions for details. Redemption : Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com.

: Miles can be used for travel on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers (Endeavor Air, Inc., Republic Airline, and SkyWest) and on 30+ partner airlines. Want even more flexibility? Take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem with Pay with Miles when you book on delta.com. Terms apply.

