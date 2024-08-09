What Are You Willing to Do for Cheaper Car Insurance?
Sharing your credit score and your driving data with your insurance company could help lower your premium (assuming they’re both good!).
The first auto insurance policy was offered in 1897 by the Travelers Insurance Company. It was sold to Gilbert J. Loomis of Westfield, Mass. The cost was in the neighborhood of about $11, and it provided $1,000 in liability coverage. This equates to around 1% of premium to total coverage or 80 years to self-insure. For comparison sake, for liability coverage today, we pay about 0.5%, and it would take 200 years to self-insure. Add to that for this same cost we are insuring the value of the vehicle and the cost per $1,000 drops even more dramatically depending on the cost of the vehicle. So why, then, does it feel like we are paying more for our car insurance than ever? Because we are.
If we compare what we pay compared with what we get, the cost for auto insurance goes down, down, down. However, if we look at the actual dollars we are paying out of pocket, then we see the cost going up, up, up. The reasons for this are beyond the scope of this article. However, the low-hanging-fruit reasons include inflation, cost of labor, cost of cars and increases in claim frequency and severity. So if we’re writing bigger checks — OK, let me rephrase that, since likely some of you might not even know what “writing a check” means… Since we’re charging more on our credit cards in order to maintain auto insurance, what are we willing to do in order to pay less?
Insurance companies work based on actuarial reproducible numbers. Statistical significance. There is no emotion involved, there is no privacy, there is no personality, just raw, cold numbers. Another way to look at it is simply: Just the facts, ma’am. What these numbers show are that there are in fact quite a few ways to predict auto insurance losses. The caveat is that each state has its own regulations that either permit or prohibit insurers from utilizing them. Let’s look at a few.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Your credit score
What in tarnation does your credit score have to do with your likelihood of rear-ending the car in front of you, driving after slamming down more than your share of beers or learning that a Long Island iced tea actually has no iced tea in it? Turns out a lot. The Federal Trade Commission has conducted many studies, one in 2007 that found a strong correlation between credit-based insurance scores and the risk of filing claims or having future losses. The Insurance Information Institute has also conducted studies that came to the same conclusion. It’s not personal, it’s just numbers. Are you willing to share your credit report with your insurance company to help determine your premium?
How you drive
You know it and I know it: Some people are simply better drivers than others. Having a heavy right foot is a real thing, and you know who I’m talking to. When I was a young (slow) driver, my friends would drive past a slow-moving car and say, “Hey, that guy is driving at Karl cruising speed!” I was apparently the cautious one destined to help people prevent losses. It will therefore come as no surprise to you that people who have speeding tickets get into more car accidents. Moving faster means less time to react, which means more likelihood of a collision. This seems like fairly common sense.
What if you were able to show your insurance company that you drive more cautiously than the average Joe? You don’t tailgate, you don’t make fast accelerations, you don’t whip around corners while tossing your Starbucks latte out the window. Slamming on your brakes is uncommon as well, since you’re simply not putting yourself in the usual situations that would require you to pound your foot on the brake and say three Hail Marys.
Insurance companies in states that permit it are offering discounts to drivers who are willing to share their personal driving styles with them. This is called driver telematics and can involve either having an application running on your smartphone or letting your vehicle manufacturer provide this data to your insurer. While on the one hand this can feel pretty darn intrusive, if you’re one of the folks who benefits from proving how safe of a driver you are, the question remains: Are you willing to hand over this level of detail to save money on your car insurance premium?
None of these is a simple question, and unfortunately, the decision on what you provide is not necessarily even yours to make. You may be fine with providing this data. However, if your state’s department of insurance is not, you won’t have the option. At least not today. We are fast approaching a time when big data, the data that we each generate, will, for better or worse, provide a clearer picture of our personal driving habits. Imagine a time when you slam on the brakes to avoid hitting that squirrel, and after your initial thought of “whew!” you think, “Darn, this is going to raise my auto insurance premium because I slammed on my brakes.” That future is not so far off.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Karl Susman is an insurance agency owner, insurance expert witness in state, federal and criminal courts, and radio talk show host. For more than 30 years, Karl has helped consumers understand the complex world of insurance. He provides actionable advice and distills complex insurance concepts into understandable options. He appears regularly in the media, offering commentary and analysis of insurance industry news, and advises lawmakers on legislation, programs and policies.
-
-
How High Interest Rates Enhance a Type of Charitable Trust
Before interest rates are cut, potential donors might want to consider a CRAT, which optimizes benefits for both the donor and the charity when rates are higher.
By Julia Chu Published
-
Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since April 2023. Should You Refinance?
Mortgage rates drop to 6.34%, the lowest level they've been in over a year.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
How High Interest Rates Enhance a Type of Charitable Trust
Before interest rates are cut, potential donors might want to consider a CRAT, which optimizes benefits for both the donor and the charity when rates are higher.
By Julia Chu Published
-
How a Roth Conversion Can Spare You From Medicare’s IRMAA and Taxes
If you've been a good saver and face large required minimum distributions (RMDs), then you need to plan for how to head off or limit higher Medicare premiums.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
How to Help Your Kids Inherit More Than Just Your Money
When you're gone, you want your heirs to be happy and successful and for your life's legacy to live on. Creative estate planning can help with all of that.
By Steve Lockshin Published
-
Why Private Markets Are a Diversification Superpower
Investing in private markets can help lower portfolio volatility and potentially achieve better returns. Here's what to know before deciding to dive in.
By Kara Duckworth, CFP®, CDFA® Published
-
How 'Home-Based Planning' Can Address Long-Term Care Costs
Traditional planning for the cost of long-term care doesn't reflect the realities of what the costs are and how they'll be paid.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Does Gold Belong in Your Retirement Plan?
There’s something sexy about a shiny gold bar, but should you go for the glitter? If you're tempted, a four-pronged investing approach could be best.
By Michael Joseph, CFA Published
-
Gender Pay Gap Is a Triple Whammy for Women: How to Beat It
When you're paid less, it's hard to get by, much less save for retirement. And your Social Security benefit could be lower, too. What's a woman to do? Invest.
By Ashley Terrell, IAR Published
-
Five Tips to Find Financial Harmony With Your Partner
Many couples trust each other and have shared goals for retirement, but more than half have yet to put an estate plan in place.
By Marcy Keckler, CFP®, CRPC® Published