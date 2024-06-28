So That Car Accident Wasn’t Your Fault, Huh?

Insurance agents hear all the excuses, but speeding and distracted driving, especially when the weather is bad, are well within drivers’ control.

A driver shrugs while sitting behind the steering wheel of her car.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a rainy and windy February morning when I arrived at my office — yes, way back when one would get up, shower, dress and drive to an office. I flipped on the lights, walked over to my desk and plopped down with my first espresso of the day. Weather like this could mean only one thing would be filling my workday — conversations about car accidents.

Checking email first, I had three regarding accidents. I immediately responded to those and then went on to check my voicemail. Another two messages there, one of which was from someone who had also emailed. So before the day began, four car accidents meant four people I needed to try to connect with first. I began dialing.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS
President, Susman Insurance Agency; President, Expert Witness Professionals; Radio Talk Show Host, Insurance Hour

Karl Susman is an insurance agency owner, insurance expert witness in state, federal and criminal courts, and radio talk show host. For more than 30 years, Karl has helped consumers understand the complex world of insurance. He provides actionable advice and distills complex insurance concepts into understandable options. He appears regularly in the media, offering commentary and analysis of insurance industry news, and advises lawmakers on legislation, programs and policies.

