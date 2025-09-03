I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are Three High-Impact Ways to Make a Difference With Your Dollars

We're living in a world that can often feel out of control and headed in a direction that is less democratic, inclusive and compassionate.

If you're feeling powerless, it's good to remember that nothing speaks louder than your dollars.

I'll explore three things you can do with your money to help bring about a more just and sustainable world for all.

Align your investments with your values

If your investments are tied up in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it might be difficult to know exactly in which companies you're invested. You might be funding industries or practices that are out of line with your personal values.

According to the US SIF Trends Report 2024/2025, sustainable investing now accounts for $52.5 trillion in U.S. assets under management, with $6.5 trillion explicitly marketed as environmental, social, governance (ESG) or sustainability-focused.

To find out more about what you're actually invested in, check out this handy Invest Your Values tool provided for free by As You Sow.

Talk to your financial adviser or investment manager about the things you do and don't want to profit from. Ask them to provide you with an audit of your portfolio and how the holdings (or companies) are aligned with ESG and socially responsible investing (SRI) strategies.

These could include screening out companies whose practices support the sale of weapons, fossil fuels and tobacco, as well as opting into companies that support the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.

Not all financial advisers or investment managers will provide this information or will want to engage in this type of conversation.

If your adviser doesn't do this, and you want to work with someone who'll respect and honor your values, you might consider checking out ValuesAdvisor's database of advisers who work specifically in this area of financial services.

Give to nonprofit organizations closest to the pain

Many large, well-known charities lack transparency in reporting how their funds are allocated, and many, if not most, are not led by the people who most deeply understand the problem they're trying to solve.

Focus your giving on local grassroots organizations led by people who are most directly impacted by the injustice that you are passionate about solving. These groups often do the hardest work with the least funding, and your support makes a significant impact.

Groups such as mutual aid networks, community bail funds, immigration sanctuary support groups and local climate collectives are just some examples of where to give.

When choosing a charity to support, it's important to look for organizations that are transparent about their mission, leadership and how funds are allocated. Most reputable nonprofits will typically share regular impact reports or clear breakdowns of their programs and outcomes on their website.

If you're not sure how best to evaluate grassroots groups that are best suited to the issue you want to support, or if you're looking for community in these troubled times, consider becoming a part of a "donor network."

Donor networks bring together like-minded people to learn, engage and give collectively to grassroots groups. Examples include Women Donors Network, Solidaire and Movement Voter Fund.

If you don't have a lot of money to spare, consider doing more than writing a check. Work to mobilize fellow community members to donate.

If you have access to a bigger platform, invite leaders from your local organizations to engage with your personal network about their current projects.

Consider 501(c)(4) organizations over political party donations

Donating to national political parties can sometimes feel like tossing money into a black hole, and it's nearly impossible to know how your donations are being allocated.

Consider contributing to 501(c)(4) nonprofits engaged in political advocacy and organizing.

Defined by the IRS as a "social welfare organization," a 501(c)(4) can engage in political and lobbying activities more freely than traditional charities, making them a powerful tool for driving policy and systemic change.

They often fund on-the-ground mobilizing, voter education and advocacy that drives policy change, especially in underrepresented communities. Many 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have 501(c)(4) arms, as well.

A values-aligned financial adviser can help you find 501(c)(4) organizations in your area. While these donations are not tax-deductible, your donation will likely have a more direct impact on public policy.

Final thoughts

We're living in a chaotic and overwhelming time.

Many of us are concerned about where our political environment is leading us and fear for our future, as well as the future of those we love.

Now is not the time to hide or ignore what's going on around us. Follow your money, and make sure it's leading you and the ones you love toward a brighter future for all of us.

