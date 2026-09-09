Your friend is running a race for a local charity. Do you make a donation?
A natural disaster has occurred. Do you want to donate to help out?
You're checking out at your local store and get a prompt asking if you want to round up for charity. Do you do it?
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While many of us are basking in the hazy days of summer vs the cold reality of the months to come, the warm weather seems to bring a lot of "Giving Tuesdays." The asks for everything from swim teams to summer camps to walk-a-thons begin to add up, leaving me to ponder: "Am I giving enough?"
So, while the end of the year feels a long way away, this time of year is a good time to think about creating a giving plan for the rest of the year and identifying how you want to maximize the tax benefits for your gifts.
There are a few key components to unpack with this process. Some include:
- Is charitable giving important to your core values?
- What capacity do you have to give to charities?
- How much can you give to receive a tax benefit?
The causes
Every one of us, without too much trouble, could find, or be asked, to give to a charity every day. There are plenty of groups that need help (some we've never heard of) and plenty of people (some we've never met) looking to raise cash.
Psychologically, if I give to something in a reactionary way — maybe I got put on the spot to give — I'm most likely going to feel less connected to the outcome, and the feel-good nature of the gift will be fleeting.
So, how do conversations with my clients go? Especially with those who might have a significant capacity to give.
I always advise my clients who are charitably inclined to set an intentional giving plan. This means rather than scattering a few dollars here or there based on various fundraisers, pick one or two core causes that align with your personal values.
Local youth sports? Animal welfare? Your alma mater? A local house of worship? Take the time to see if these fit the legacy you want to leave. After determining the cause, spend the time to do the due diligence on the charitable options presented in that space.
Look at the mission and the impact measurements, as well as the financials of an organization so you feel more confident that your investment is going to be spent in a way that you feel good about and aligns with your own goals and values.
What's your giving capacity?
Once you've determined that you want to give to charity, it's important to look at your personal capacity to give.
Everyone has different demands on their bank account. If someone is in a position where they need to pay off high interest debt, build an emergency fund or saving for a large purchase or a college education, their capacity is going to look differently than someone who doesn't have any of those events looming, is fully funding their retirement plans and is in their peak earning years.
While charitable giving is initially driven by values and purpose, it's OK to also want to maximize the financial advantages associated with giving to nonprofit organizations.
By the numbers
It's important to address upfront that while giving your money to something you believe in can feel good, a dollar-for-dollar tax deduction is not guaranteed.
In truth, a deduction lowers your taxable income, rather than your final tax bill.
The next key thing to know is the level of deduction you are eligible for depends on whether you take the standard deduction or itemize.
The standard deduction for 2026 tax year is $16,100 for single filers and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly — leaving many Americans finding themselves in the standard-deduction camp.
For a long time, this meant that you wouldn't get any deduction for giving to charity. But, as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed on July 4, 2025, taxpayers utilizing the standard deduction will now be able to receive a deduction for charitable gifts up to $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for married couples filing jointly.
For individuals who itemize, there is a new floor for deductions. The amount given to charity that is equivalent to the first 0.5% of adjusted gross income (AGI) is not deductible, and for taxpayers in the top tax bracket, the tax benefit of the charitable deductions is capped at 35% rather than 37%.
Meaning if you have $500,000 AGI and charitable contributions of $20,000, then the first $2,500 (0.5% of $500,000) is not deductible, but the remaining $17,500 is. But, because you're in the highest bracket, the benefit is capped at 35%. In this example, the gift produces about $6,125 of federal income tax savings.
For individuals who want to get more of a tax benefit, but don't give enough in a single year to make the most of these limits, there is an idea called "bunching." Instead of giving a small amount every year, they can bunch two or three years of giving into a single year.
As a reminder, in order for you to receive a charitable deduction for your donation, the charity you choose must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization. So, while giving money to a friend's GoFundMe page after they experience misfortune is kind, it's not tax-deductible.
Additionally, for gifts of $250 or more, taxpayers must receive a formal acknowledgment letter from the charity confirming the donation and making it clear that they didn't receive any goods or services in return for their largesse.
So, should you be giving more to charity? Well, many of us could probably give more.
But a better question — and one I always ask my clients — might be: Are you giving in a way that reflects your values and maximizes the impact you want to have?
When charitable giving is approached with intention rather than obligation, it becomes more than a tax deduction or a response to the latest fundraising appeal.
It becomes an expression of purpose, a reflection of personal values and an opportunity to create meaningful change for the causes and communities we care about most.
Having a plan in place for your charities and your taxes makes great sense — especially as peak giving season approaches.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.