Ford Recalls 115,500 Vehicles for Steering Defect: What Owners Should Know

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 115,500 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potentially dangerous steering column defect.

The problem stems from the upper shaft of the steering column, which may not meet required safety standards. If the shaft separates, drivers could suddenly lose the ability to steer — one of the most serious hazards on the road.

Although no crashes or injuries have been reported, Ford and federal safety regulators are urging owners of certain trucks to take the recall seriously. Here’s a closer look at which vehicles are affected, why the defect is so concerning and the steps owners should take to stay safe.

Which vehicles are affected?

The recall centers on 2020–2021 Ford Super Duty trucks , including the popular F-250, F-350 and F-450 models. These heavy-duty vehicles are widely used for both commercial and personal purposes, which raises the urgency of the issue.

According to Ford, only about 1% of recalled trucks are expected to have the defect, but every owner of an affected model should have their vehicle inspected. Even if a problem is unlikely, the risk of losing steering control while driving is too severe to ignore.

Why Ford trucks are being recalled

The core issue for the recall is the steering column’s upper shaft. Investigations revealed that some shafts failed to meet the necessary “anti-pull-apart” strength requirements. This means that the column could come apart under stress which is a huge risk to consider.

If that happens, the driver would lose the ability to control the vehicle’s direction and this failure could lead to a serious crash. The defect was traced back to a supplier’s quality control lapse, which allowed the faulty parts to slip through.

So far, Ford has logged seven warranty claims tied to the issue, but thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported.

What Ford is doing about the defect

Ford has assigned this recall the number 25S94. Interim notices to affected owners will begin going out in early October, with final repair instructions expected before the end of the year.

Dealerships will inspect the steering column free of charge. If a defect is detected, the dealer will replace or repair the column at no cost to the customer. Ford has emphasized that drivers should not delay scheduling their inspection once they receive notice.

Steering defects are among the most dangerous vehicle issues because they give drivers little warning before a failure occurs. Even if only a small percentage of trucks will experience the problem, the consequences could be devastating.

For truck owners who rely on their F-250s, F-350s or F-450s for work or family use, addressing the recall promptly ensures peace of mind and safety on the road.

What to do if your vehicle is recalled

If you think your truck may be affected, here are the key steps to take:

1. Check your VIN

Go to the NHTSA recall website or Ford’s recall lookup tool and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This will confirm whether your truck is included in the recall.

2. Watch for notifications

Ford will begin sending recall notices by mail and email starting October 6. Keep an eye on your mailbox and inbox, and don’t discard any official letters from Ford.

3. Contact your dealer

Call your local Ford or Lincoln dealer to schedule an inspection. Inspections and repairs under this recall are completely free of charge.

4. Stay alert for warning signs

Even though Ford hasn’t issued a “Do Not Drive” order, drivers should be cautious. If you notice looseness in your steering, unusual play, or unresponsiveness, pull over safely and arrange an immediate inspection.

5. Document the process

Keep copies of recall notices, repair orders, and communication with your dealer. These records may be useful if there are any disputes or delays later.

Recalls can feel like a hassle, but they exist for one reason: to protect drivers and passengers from risks they can’t see coming. Ford’s steering column defect recall is a reminder that even the most reliable trucks can have hidden flaws.

Taking action now ensures your vehicle remains safe to drive, and gives you confidence every time you get behind the wheel.

