The 10 Highest Paying College Majors (and 10 Lowest)

No surprise, majoring in engineering and finance yields the biggest paydays five years after graduating college, while majoring in liberal arts or performing arts pays the least. But which specific majors result in the highest and lowest paydays? A recent New York Federal Reserve survey takes a look.

Looking at the broader jobs picture, over 275,000 jobs were added in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The strongest growth was in healthcare, food service and local governments, but retail and e-commerce delivery got a boost from warmer weather. Some jobs require no college education, while others require a four-year degree or more.

If you are curious about analytical and technological concepts and enjoy math and science, then you might consider choosing a career in a STEM industry where you can earn some of the highest salaries after five years of graduating. On the other hand, if you prefer to pursue a major in performing and liberal arts or theology, you will likely earn some of the lowest salaries. That's according to the New York Federal Reserve analysis.

Let's take a closer look at the ten highest and ten lowest paying college majors to see what to expect upon graduation.

College majors that pay the most five years after graduation

Swipe to scroll horizontally Major Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Early Career Chemical Engineering $79.000 $133,000 Computer Engineering $80,000 $125,000 Aerospace Engineering $74,000 $120,000 Electrical Engineering $72,000 $112,000 Mechanical Engineering $70,000 $111,000 Computer Science $78,000 $110,000 Finance $66,000 $104,000 Industrial Engineering $71,000 $100,000 General Engineering $68,000 $100,000 Miscellaneous Engineering $68,000 $100,000

College majors that pay the least five years after graduation

Swipe to scroll horizontally Major Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Early Career Liberal arts $38,000 $65,000 Performing arts $38,000 $64,000 Theology and religion $38,000 $56,000 Leisure and hospitality $39,700 $67,000 General social sciences $40,000 $70,000 History $40,000 $70,000 Miscellaneous biological science $40,000 $68,000 Fine arts $40,000 $68,000 Treatment therapy $40,000 $67,000 Nutrition sciences $40,000 $65,000

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey-2022 data]

With a number of U.S. job seekers considering a career change in 2024, it makes sense to find out which jobs give you the best chance to make the highest wages and show the most or least potential for growth. No matter your passion, or if you plan to pursue a college degree or not, there is a job out there for you.