Are Banks Open on Good Friday?
Good Friday is almost here, but not everyone has the day off on Friday, April 7.
Are banks open on Good Friday in 2023? That's a question plenty of folks are asking just ahead of the holiday that precedes Easter Sunday. The answer is yes, banks are open on Good Friday.
While Good Friday is not a bank holiday, it is one of several stock market holidays in 2023. So for those wondering "is the stock market open on Good Friday," the answer to that is no. Bond traders also get the day off, though their weekend starts even earlier. Specifically, bond markets will close at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 6, for Maundy Thursday.
For those curious about what time does the market open for regular trading hours, both the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.
Considering it is tax season 2023, folks who find themselves with extra time over the Easter holiday weekend could use it to give their taxes a final look. Kiplinger has a wide array of tax preparation information, including details about tax extensions, tax credits and capital gains tax rates.
Below, we feature a full schedule of all U.S. bank holidays for 2023. Please note that the list includes Juneteenth – the June 19 holiday commemorating the end of slavery – which became the 11th federal holiday by vote of Congress in 2021.
Bank Holidays 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|January 2
|Monday
|New Year's Day (Observed)
|January 16
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|February 20
|Monday
|President's Day
|May 29
|Monday
|Memorial Day
|June 19
|Monday
|Juneteenth
|July 4
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|September 4
|Monday
|Labor Day
|October 9
|Monday
|Columbus Day
|November 11
|Saturday
|Veterans Day
|November 23
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Day
|December 25
|Monday
|Christmas Day
* This is the recommended bank market holiday schedule from the Federal Reserve (opens in new tab). This schedule is subject to change.
