Are You Confident About Your Finances? Many Americans Are

More than 60% of Americans feel they are in better shape to reach their financial goals than the generations that came before them, according to a 2024 Schwab survey.

Black straight couple going over receipts and finances on the couch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

Despite continued pricing pressure from inflation, the majority of Americans feel they are better off financially than the generations that came before them, according to Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey. 

Schwab's 2024 Modern Wealth Survey sought answers to a series of financial questions regarding the topic of how Americans feel about the likelihood of reaching their financial goals versus previous generations. The online survey was conducted in March 2024 and included 1,000 adults aged 21 to 75 plus an additional 200 members of Gen Z. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8