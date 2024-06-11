Why Retail Investors Are Embracing Private Markets

The allure of private markets for retail investors, particularly those with substantial assets, is becoming increasingly evident.

That is why leading private equity firms are now targeting high-net-worth individuals, recognizing the untapped potential within this investor segment.

Despite retail investors' current low allocation to private markets, standing at less than 5%, according to Yieldstreet, there's a growing interest in matching the 20% to 35% allocation observed among institutional investors. The secondary market for private equity, featuring $110 billion to $120 billion in secondary private equity transactions and an additional $100 billion raised, alongside the SEC’s exploration into broadening retail access to private companies, underscores a pivotal moment.

This burgeoning shift not only promises to democratize investment in private equity funds and private companies, but also opens avenues for high-net-worth individuals and retail investors to seek diversification and performance advantages in private markets, moving beyond public market constraints.

Private market advantages

Private markets offer a broad spectrum of investment opportunities. Despite the inherent risks, investors gain access to high-potential growth-stage companies not available on public markets, presenting unique opportunities for portfolio growth. Private markets are often at the forefront of key technological advancements and innovations, offering exposure to sectors and trends not typically found in public markets.

The nature of private market investments can allow for direct ownership of assets, providing investors with a sense of control and satisfaction uncommon in public market investments. Additionally, recent regulatory adjustments and the rise of digital platforms have significantly lowered the barriers to entry, making private market investments more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Retail investors' growing interest in private markets is driven by the desire for diversification, alternative income sources and sustainable investment opportunities. Moreover, in the context of uncertainties in economic growth and bond yields, private assets can play an increasingly significant role in retail investors' portfolios, offering a buffer against volatility and the potential for more sustainable, long-term returns.

Private market investment options

Private equity is a cornerstone of private market investments, characterized by pooled funds strategically invested in private companies. The private equity landscape is diverse, encompassing various types such as buyouts, venture capital, growth equity and distressed assets, each offering unique opportunities and challenges.

Retail investors can navigate the private markets through a variety of investment vehicles, including:

Angel investor organizations or investment groups. Facilitate investments in startups or early-stage companies.

Venture funds. Target high-growth companies with the potential for substantial returns.

Small or private business brokers. Offer investment opportunities in smaller, private businesses.

Private equity mutual funds. Provide a more traditional route to investing in private companies.

Fund of funds. Allows investors to diversify across multiple private equity funds.

Secondary market platforms. Offer a marketplace for buying and selling interests in private equity funds.

Regulation A+ offerings. Enable smaller companies to raise capital from the public, including retail investors, with less regulatory burden.

Online platforms and digital marketplaces have been instrumental in facilitating retail investment in private equity, providing a streamlined and accessible path for individuals to explore these alternative investment strategies. This evolution marks a significant shift, enabling a broader demographic of investors to participate in the high-potential returns of private markets.

Challenges for retail investors

Despite the growing accessibility of private equity investment for retail investors, several challenges remain. These challenges often stem from structural and regulatory constraints, hindering individual investors' ability to fully engage with private markets.

Retail investors face barriers to entry, primarily due to limited access and the competitive nature of private equity. High competition and minimal marketing efforts toward lower-dollar clientele can reduce their participation. Additionally, the comprehensive due diligence required for underwriting private equity investments demands time and resources that retail investors often lack, further complicating these investment efforts.

The financial commitments associated with private equity, such as high minimum investment requirements, pose a substantial challenge for retail investors. Many may not have the capital necessary to meet these thresholds. Moreover, the potential illiquidity of these investments, with lock-in periods that can span a decade or longer, can turn off investors seeking more flexibility.

Additionally, the cost of investing in private equity, highlighted by potentially high fees over the fund's life, can impact net returns, creating high gross-of-fee returns. And lastly, regulatory changes and increased scrutiny from the SEC, especially concerning ESG efforts, fee allocations and investor disclosures, add another layer of complexity.

Overcoming entry barriers

Several strategies and innovations exist to effectively navigate and mitigate retail investors' challenges in accessing private equity investment opportunities. These include investing in publicly traded private equity firms, leveraging evergreen funds, utilizing specialized ETFs, participating in crowdfunding platforms, and exploring tender offer funds.

From the democratization of access through technology and regulatory adjustments to the recognition of retail investors as a potent force capable of shaping the private markets, this shift is poised to redefine the traditional boundaries of the investment landscape. The relentless pace of innovation and regulatory refinement suggests a future where private market investments become a staple in the retail investor's toolkit.

Nevertheless, navigating this terrain demands due diligence, awareness of the inherent risks and an appreciation for the long-term nature of such investments. As access to private equity investments expands, it marks a significant step toward financial democratization and empowerment for individual investors.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

