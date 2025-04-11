Which Stocks Stayed Green as the Market Plummeted?
Only a handful of S&P 500 stocks managed to generate gains during the market's historic four-day plunge.
Only five stocks in the S&P 500 managed to stay in the green as the benchmark index fell more than 12% to wipe out $5.8 trillion in market value in its worst four-day plunge since the early days of the COVID pandemic.
Perhaps it should come as no surprise that these stocks all share one thing in common: they're all members of the defensive healthcare sector.
But before we get into which stocks managed to stay afloat during the S&P 500's biggest absolute wipeout in market cap since the 1950s, let's recap how we got here.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The S&P 500, the main benchmark for U.S. equity performance, is still down about 14% from its February peak, hurt by uncertainty over tariffs. The market selloff accelerated between April 2 and April 8 as the White House rolled out and then paused parts of its new international trading regime.
Defensive sectors such as consumer staples, utilities and healthcare are supposed to hold up better when the market is selling off. Happily, that's what they did during those four sessions that shook the world. Be that as it may, these three sectors still suffered losses of about 7% to 8%, respectively.
That's better than the S&P 500's overall shellacking, but it still left traders' screens plastered in red.
Naturally, the Magnificent 7 stocks that did much of the bull market's heavy lifting had the farthest to fall, dragging the cap-weighted benchmarks with them. Interestingly, while the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average was hardly spared damage, its most influential name actually generated the second best returns of any S&P 500 constituent during the market's historic selloff.
Have a look at the table below to see which five S&P 500 stocks managed to stay in the green as the market desperately searched for a bottom during the panic. Note that all these companies are defensive healthcare providers. And although Wall Street's recommendations on these stocks vary, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) routinely ranks among analysts' top S&P 500 stocks to buy.
Company
% price change (April 2-8)
Market cap
Average broker recommendation
Humana (HUM)
6.1
$34 billion
Hold
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
5.7
$506 billion
Strong Buy
Centene (CNC)
2.8
$31 billion
Buy (mixed conviction)
Molina Healthcare (MOH)
0.7
$18 billion
Buy (mixed conviction)
Elevance Health (ELV)
0.4
$98 billion
Buy (strong conviction)
Data as of April 9, 2025, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Which Stores Are Closing (and Which Aren’t) for Easter 2025?
Dozens of major retailers are planning to close their doors on April 20. Find out which of your go-to stores are on the list.
By Rachael Green Published
-
What 401(k) Savers Near Retirement Can Do Amid Market Volatility
Whether retirement is years away, a year or two out, or in the rearview mirror, here's how to handle uncertainty in your 401(k).
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tariff Talks Drive Another Up-and-Down Day
Trade war negotiations are happening, but the "fear gauge" is gyrating, and investors, traders and speculators are still searching for signs of a bottom.
By David Dittman Published
-
M&A Is Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is in of the 100,000% Return Club
UnitedHealth has given a master class in mergers and acquisitions over the years.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
UnitedHealth Stock Drags on the Dow After DOJ Probe News
UnitedHealth Group stock is sinking Friday on reports the Justice Department is investigating the health insurer. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Tumble on DeepSeek Shock
A cheap AI chatbot from China disrupted the biggest U.S. tech companies.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Pause After a Big Rally
The Nasdaq continues to lag the S&P 500 and the Dow so far in 2025.
By David Dittman Published
-
UnitedHealth Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock Thursday. Here's Why
UnitedHealth is putting pressure on the 30-stock index Thursday after the insurance giant reported a rare revenue miss. This is what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Logs Longest Losing Streak Since April
The November Producer Price Index showed that inflation remains a tough beast to tame.
By Karee Venema Published
-
UnitedHealth Stock Falls as Lawmakers Eye Insurers, PBMs
UnitedHealth stock is continuing to fall Thursday after the introduction of bipartisan legislation targeting PBMs and healthcare giants. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published