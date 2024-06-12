Where to Invest For The Rest of 2024

Expect a lot of midyear churn, with a rally toward the end of 2024.

closeup of ticker board with all stocks listed trading in negative territory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne Kates Smith
By
published

The start of 2024 is a tough act for the stock market to follow. The S&P 500 index notched 22 record highs in 2024 — all before the end of the first quarter. At the market’s peak on March 28, the S&P 500 was up 10% for the year and up 28% from the start of a powerful thrust that started last October. 

It’s little wonder that the market hit a springtime speed bump, pulling back 5.5% in April before bouncing mostly back. Now, investors have to ask first whether the pullback has run its course before they consider whether the second half will deliver further gains. 

Executive Editor, Kiplinger's Personal Finance

Anne Kates Smith brings Wall Street to Main Street, with decades of experience covering investments and personal finance for real people trying to navigate fast-changing markets, preserve financial security or plan for the future. She oversees the magazine's investing coverage,  authors Kiplinger’s biannual stock-market outlooks and writes the "Your Mind and Your Money" column, a take on behavioral finance and how investors can get out of their own way. Smith began her journalism career as a writer and columnist for USA Today. Prior to joining Kiplinger, she was a senior editor at U.S. News & World Report and a contributing columnist for TheStreet. Smith is a graduate of St. John's College in Annapolis, Md., the third-oldest college in America.

 

