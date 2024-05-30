OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Husband Pledge to Donate Half Their Wealth

The Giving Pledge recently announced that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined its list of philanthropists who have pledged to donate over half their fortunes.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI at a company event.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
OpenAI, as a company, is all about how artificial general intelligence (AGI) can benefit humanity. In the same way, CEO Sam Altman recently announced his intent to donate a majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes. He joins dozens of other billionaires who have contributed hundreds of millions of dollars over many years. 

In early May, the 39-year-old Altman and his husband, Oliver Mulherin, said the money would support technology that "helps create abundance for people,” according to a letter in the Giving Pledge



Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

