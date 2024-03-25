Mackenzie Scott Just Gave Away Another $640 Million. Here’s Where the Money Went

Mackenzie Scott, philanthropist, billionaire and ex-wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, just donated $640 million to 361 nonprofit groups out of a pool of over 6,000 applicants. This latest round of donations went to nonprofit groups from the arts, education, affordable housing, public health, diversity and immigration — and varied in gifts from $1 million to $2 million.

In her post on the Yield Giving website, Scott wrote that these groups were “elevated by peer organizations and a round-2 evaluation panel for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles."

The gifts are transformative for many of the recipients. We've included just 10 out of the more than 360 organizations that received donations. The full list is available on the website.

12 Plus

The mission of 12 Plus is to increase educational equity by building school cultures that inspire academic achievement and empower students to pursue education beyond 12th grade in Philadelphia and Camden high schools.

CAPI

The mission of CAPI is to guide refugees and immigrants in their journey toward self-determination and social equality so that they can lead successful lives and fully exercise their civic rights and responsibilities.

InsideOut Literary Arts

Since 1995, InsideOut has cultivated the literary and academic skills of Detroit, Michigan's students through transformative creative writing programs.

Interfaith Works

Interfaith Works promotes interfaith understanding and serves the community through charitable, social and educational endeavors.

Mending Hearts

Mending Hearts helps women restore their lives from addiction through long-term treatment programs, regardless of the ability to pay. The program offers help and healing in a supportive community environment.

Native Movement

Native Movement is dedicated to building healthy, sustainable, & just communities for all. It supports grassroots-led projects that align with the organization's vision, that endeavor to ensure social justice, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, and the rights of Mother Earth.

Openhouse

Founded in 1998, Openhouse enables San Francisco Bay Area LGBTQ+ seniors to overcome the unique challenges they face as they age by providing housing, direct services and community programs.

PUSH Buffalo

The mission of PUSH Buffalo is to mobilize residents in Buffalo, New York to create strong neighborhoods with quality, affordable housing; to expand local hiring opportunities; and to advance racial, economic, and environmental justice in Buffalo.

Read Alliance

Read Alliance works to accelerate the educational trajectory of early elementary students through the power of teens who provide one-to-one literacy tutoring in under-resourced communities.

Voices of Hope

Voice of Hope is founded by people who are in or have been affected by substance use disorder, and are able to provide first-hand experience to help people find recovery and stay in recovery.

Who Is MacKenzie Scott?

Since promising in 2019 to give away her entire fortune, MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion to more than 1,200 nonprofit organizations. Among her donations, she’s gifted $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and $436 million to Habitat for Humanity.

However, this was the first time Scott initiated an open call for organizations to directly apply for a gift through her organization, Yield Giving. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott holds a fortune of $36.2 billion — the 40th richest person in the world.

For a complete list of all organizations Scott gifted with donations, visit Yield Giving.