Walmart's Transformative Ways Spark a 100,000% Stock Return
Walmart's strategic store expansion and relentless cost-cutting have catapulted its share price over the years.
Editor's note: This is part 12 of a 13-part series about companies whose shares have amassed 100,000% returns for investors and the path taken to generate such impressive gains over the long term. See below for links to the other stocks in this series.
From its humble beginnings as a small discount store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart (WMT) has grown into a global retail powerhouse, transforming the way the world shops.
How did a single store become the largest retailer in the world, with over $600 billion in annual revenue? The answer lies in Walmart's unique approach to expansion and its relentless focus on cost control.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
By strategically opening thousands of stores and mastering supply chain management, Walmart has consistently outperformed its competitors and reshaped the retail landscape.
To truly understand Walmart's success, we must examine these key areas: its aggressive store expansion and improvements in gross margins through cost-effective procurement. Together, these factors reveal the secrets behind Walmart's sustained growth and its ability to dominate the global market.
A major driver of Walmart's growth has been its aggressive expansion strategy. In 2000, Walmart operated 3,662 stores worldwide including Supercenters, discount stores, and Sam's Clubs.
By 2023, the number of stores had grown to 10,130. This rapid expansion allowed Walmart to capture a broad customer base across both urban and rural areas.
Looking at sales per store over time provides insights into Walmart's growth strategy.
In 2000, Walmart reported a revenue of approximately $167 billion. Dividing this by its 3,662 stores results in an average sales per store of around $45.6 million.
By 2023, Walmart's revenue had surged to nearly $611 billion. With over 10,623 stores, the average sales per store had risen to approximately $57.5 million. Over time, Walmart's methods allowed it to increase the productivity of each store by 26%.
Improving and maintaining gross margins has also been crucial to Walmart's ability to offer low prices and sustain profitability.
Walmart's massive scale allows it to negotiate better prices with suppliers, driving down the cost of goods sold and enhancing/maintaining gross margins. For a decade, Walmart has been able to keep its gross margin in the range of 24% to 26%.
You could almost say that Walmart is impervious to inflation, and that's one reason shoppers come back to Walmart again and again.
Amazingly, during the peak inflation of 2022, when the rate in the U.S. peaked at 9.1%, Walmart was able to maintain its gross margin at 24.1% that year, only 4% lower than the previous year's gross margin of 25.1%.
And when inflation abated in 2023, Walmart's gross margin was able to bounce back to 26.2%.
The company has leveraged its buying power to source goods at lower prices and invested in technology to enhance inventory management. These efforts have allowed Walmart to reduce the cost of goods sold and maintain its "Everyday Low Price" strategy, attracting price-sensitive customers and driving sales volume.
Despite economic fluctuations and changing market conditions, Walmart's ability to adapt and leverage its massive scale has enabled it to thrive.
As the largest retailer in the world, Walmart continues to shape the retail industry, demonstrating that a well-executed growth strategy and a relentless focus on cost control works.
The formula is still valid, and Walmart likely has more growth to deliver to shareholders.
Note: This content first appeared in Louis Navellier's latest book, The Sacred Truths of Investing: Finding Growth Stocks that Will Make You Rich, which was published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
Other 100,000% return stocks
- McDonald's Stock: How Small Changes Have Led to 100,000% Returns
- How Amazon Stock Became a Member of the 100,000% Return Club
- M&A Is Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is a Member of the 100,000% Return Club
- Sherwin-Williams Is a Sleeper of the 100,000% Return Club
- Dealmaking Drives HEICO Stock's 100,000% Return
- Adobe Stock's Path to a 100,000% Return Is Impressive
- Apple's 100,000% Return Is a Result of Innovation, Brand Loyalty and Buybacks
- Home Depot's Winning Ways Fueled Its 100,000% Return
- It's No Surprise That Berkshire Hathaway's in the 100,000% Return Club
- Nvidia Stock's Been Growing for Years. Just Look At Its 100,000% Return
- Relentless Leadership Drives Oracle Stock's 100,000% Return
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
What DOGE is Doing Now
The Kiplinger Letter As Musk's DOGE pursues its ambitious agenda, uncertainty and legal challenges are mounting — causing frustration for Trump.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
What to Expect in the Rest of This Year's Housing Market
Most likely, mortgage rates will stay above 6%, and home prices will climb moderately. But that shouldn't dissuade buyers who are ready to make a move.
By Robyn A. Friedman Published
-
20 Ways to Clean Up Your Finances This Spring
Spring cleaning is therapeutic and stops costly problems from building up around the home. Why not tackle the dusty corners of your finances at the same time?
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
How Roth Accounts Can Ease Your Tax Burden in Retirement
Strategic Roth IRA conversions can set you up for tax-free income in retirement and a tax-free inheritance for the people you love.
By Jim Hanna Published
-
Are You a High Earner But Still Broke? Five Fixes for That
If you're a HENRY (a higher earner, not rich yet) but feel like you still live paycheck to paycheck, there are steps you can take to get control of your financial future.
By Mallon FitzPatrick, CFP®, AEP®, CLU® Published
-
Tax Diversification: Smart Ways to Preserve Your Nest Egg
A long and active retirement may be costly — and may even bump you into a higher tax bracket. Paying some taxes on your savings now could be the answer.
By Nicholas Shaheen, CFP®, CIMA® Published
-
Relentless Leadership Drives Oracle Stock's 100,000% Return
Oracle's share price growth also benefits from the company's commitment to innovation and tech investment.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
My First $1 Million: Writer, 59, New England
A 59-year-old writer living in New England explains how they made $1 million as part of Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series.
By Joyce Lamb Published
-
How to Thrive in Retirement: Balancing the Tradeoffs
To cultivate a happy retirement, you need to tend to it as carefully as you would a flourishing garden, and that means making the right choices for you.
By David Conti, CPRC Published
-
Kick the IRS to the Curb in Retirement
That 401(k) or traditional IRA you've filled with your hard-earned money could turn into a tax bomb. Before it blows, see if a Roth could help rescue you.
By Scott Mallernee, CRPC® Published