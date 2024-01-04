Walgreens Slashes Dividend by Almost Half
Walgreens' dividend cut puts its membership in the elite Dividend Aristocrats in doubt.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock tumbled Thursday after the pharmacy chain slashed its dividend by almost half. The move puts the company at risk of being removed from the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, an index of S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.
At its old dividend level, Walgreens was one of the stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500. But that's about to change.
The company announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents a share on Thursday, down from the prior quarter's payout of 48 cents a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to stockholders of record as of February 20, Walgreens said in a new release.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"This action reinforces our goal of increasing cash flow, while freeing up capital to invest in sustainable growth initiatives in our pharmacy and healthcare businesses, which we believe will ultimately improve shareholder value," Walgreen CEO Tim Wentworth said in a statement.
Analysts, who already give WBA one of the lowest rankings of all 30 Dow Jones stock, applauded the decision to take cash earmarked for shareholders and invest it back into the business.
CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram, for one, reiterated his Hold recommendation on WBA, noting the company is "on pace toward $1 billion of cost savings this fiscal year, in addition to about $600 million of lower capital expenditures and $500 million in working capital benefits."
Walgreens earnings beat estimates
Walgreens also on Thursday posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings. On an adjusted basis, which is what industry analysts care about, Walgreens earned 66 cents a share, easily topping Wall Street's average forecast of 62 cents a share. Sales of $36.7 billion also beat analysts' estimate.
"WBA delivered fiscal first quarter results in line with overall expectations, reflecting disciplined execution in a challenging consumer backdrop," said CEO Wentworth in Walgreens' earnings release. "We are evaluating all strategic options to drive sustainable long-term shareholder value, focusing on swift actions to right-size costs and increase cash flow, with a balanced approach to capital allocation priorities."
WBA stock is a long-time market laggard. Over the past 20 years, shares generated a total return (price change plus dividends) of less than 1%. That lags the S&P 500's total return over the same period by about 10 percentage points.
And the performance only gets worse from there. WBA stock delivered negative total returns over the past one-, three-, five- and 10-year periods. As wonderful as Walgreens' annual dividend increases have been, they have been more than offset by relentless share-price depreciation.
WBA may lose its status as a Dividend Aristocrat, but if these new capital plans can kick start its moribund stock price, income investors will probably come to forgive it.
Related Content
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Kansas ‘Food Tax’ Cut: How Much Will You Save?
State Tax Here’s what the Kansas ‘food’ tax decrease could mean for your grocery bills in 2024.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
New to Investing? Six Expert Tips for How to Do It Smartly
The key to smart investing is to first equip yourself with the right knowledge.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Stock Market Today: Soaring Treasury Yields Keep a Lid on Stocks
The main indexes kicked off the fourth quarter on a mixed note as upheaval in the bond market continued.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Lower as Government Shutdown Nears
The main benchmarks erased some if not all of their early morning gains, putting the lid on a tough month and quarter.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Lose Steam Ahead of Labor Day
The latest jobs report, which showed a slowing but still firm labor market, did little to move stocks ahead of the long holiday weekend.
By Karee Venema Published
-
5 Special Situation Stocks for Growth & Income
Special situation stocks create event-driven opportunities for investors. Here are five that are worth a closer look.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Snaps Losing Streak on Strong Economic Data
The blue chip index notched its first win in seven sessions even as Walgreens Boots Alliance spiraled.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Best Retirement Stocks to Buy Now
The best retirement stocks ideally have attractive dividends that can be sustained. This can lead to steady income and long-term value for retirees.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Blue Chip Stocks Lead Market Lower After Powell Speech
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could raise rates more than expected if economic data remain strong.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
A couple of telcos and a beleaguered retailer make the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500.
By Dan Burrows Last updated