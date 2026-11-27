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I was looking forward to writing a column about investing with kids because for the first time, one of my grandchildren, 9-year-old Bolton, expressed an interest in investing. But when I sat down to interview Bolton, the story got even better. I asked him what had inspired him, and he said, "It was a book you bought me, Grammy."
I was floored. The book was 50 Math Tricks That Will Change Your Life, by Tanya Zakowich, and what specifically caught his eye was the rule of 72: Divide 72 by the rate of return on your investment and you'll know how long it will take to double your money. That bit of info sent Bolton to the stocks app on his dad's phone to check the rate of return on various stocks, and after that, he was off and running.
He got a helping hand from his dad, my older son, John, who had already opened an account with Greenlight, an online money management system that lets families track their kids' saving and spending. Greenlight charges a monthly fee of $5.99 that covers up to five children, and for an extra $5, you can enroll in an investing option that lets kids buy fractional shares.
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John notes that the fees are higher than you would pay with a traditional brokerage account. [Note: Fidelity account holders can open a no-fee Youth Account for teens ages 13 to 17.] But he is happy with his experience. "As a tool to teach kids about investing on a limited basis, it's worth it."
Never too young to learn investing
Adults often think that kids are too young to be interested in investing. But as Bolton's experience shows, that's not necessarily so. In the 2026 Schwab Teen Investing Survey, 70% of teenagers ages 13 to 17 said they are very or extremely interested in investing, and 44% of them said they became aware of investing during their preteen years.
But given that any child younger than 18 who is a U.S. citizen and has a Social Security number is eligible, and given that the Treasury Department has automatically enrolled 60 million children, these accounts are the ultimate teaching tool and a great leap forward for financial education. Babies born between 2025 and 2028 will get an automatic deposit of $1,000, and millions more children — including several of my other grandkids — will receive contributions of $250 from philanthropists such as Michael and Susan Dell (get full details at TrumpAccounts.gov).
"Preenrollment reaches families who might never have invested before," says Melanie Mortimer, president of the SIFMA Foundation, which sponsors Family InvestQuest, an interactive teaching program. "There's a myth that you need a lot of money to invest, but these accounts give young people a head start with skin in the game."
That means real-world lessons in riding out ups and downs in the market; diversifying assets; watching your money grow over time; and discussing how it might be spent. Above all, patience pays off, thanks to the magic of another math trick. Says Mortimer, "Compounding is the world's eighth great wonder."
Use the tool below to connect with a financial adviser to help you make the most out of your child's Trump account:
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Janet Bodnar is editor-at-large of Kiplinger's Personal Finance, a position she assumed after retiring as editor of the magazine after eight years at the helm. She is a nationally recognized expert on the subjects of women and money, children's and family finances, and financial literacy. She is the author of two books, Money Smart Women and Raising Money Smart Kids. As editor-at-large, she writes two popular columns for Kiplinger, "Money Smart Women" and "Living in Retirement." Bodnar is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and is a member of its Board of Trustees. She received her master's degree from Columbia University, where she was also a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Business and Economics Journalism.