Will Amazon's Updated Alexa Include a Subscription? What To Know

Amazon stock is higher Wednesday on news the company is working on an upgraded version of its Alexa voice assistant, which could include a monthly subscription.

Amazon.com (AMZN) stock is trading higher Wednesday on news the company is in the process of launching an upgraded version of its Alexa voice assistant. And media reports indicate the e-commerce giant plans to offer Alexa as a monthly paid subscription separate from Amazon Prime.

Amazon will upgrade Alexa with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and plans to charge a monthly subscription fee separate from Amazon Prime to offset the cost. This is according to CNBC, which cites sources familiar with the plans. The launch is expected to come later this year but a price has not yet been determined, the report added.



