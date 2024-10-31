Why Microsoft Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings
Microsoft stock is sinking Thursday even after the tech giant reported higher-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter. Here's what you need to know.
Microsoft (MSFT) is the worst Dow Jones stock Thursday after the tech giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal 2025 first quarter but issued an outlook for its second quarter that failed to impress Wall Street.
In the three months ended September 30, Microsoft's revenue increased 16% year over year to $65.6 billion, boosted by 22% growth in Microsoft Cloud revenue to $38.9 billion. Meanwhile, its earnings per share (EPS) rose 10.4% from the year-ago period to $3.30.
"Artificial intelligence-driven transformation is changing work, work artifacts, and workflow across every role, function, and business process," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement. "We are expanding our opportunity and winning new customers as we help them apply our AI platforms and tools to drive new growth and operating leverage."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Microsoft's results came in ahead of analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $64.5 billion and earnings of $3.10 per share, according to CNBC.
However, sentiment turned negative toward Microsoft when it provided its second-quarter outlook for the fiscal year. Specifically, MSFT said it expects revenue in the range of $68.1 billion to $69.1 billion, which came up short of the $69.8 billion in revenue analysts are guiding for.
Is Microsoft stock a buy, sell or hold?
Microsoft has lagged the broader market in recent months and is now up 15% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividends). This compares to the S&P 500's 23% gain. But Wall Street's all-in on the blue chip stock for the long haul, and for good reason considering MSFT's impressive 20-year return.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for MSFT stock is $501.99, representing implied upside of more than 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.
Financial services firm Wedbush is one of the most bullish outfits on MSFT stock with a Buy rating and $550 price target.
"In a nutshell, we come away from this quarter more bullish (not less) after seeing this AI growth and Copilot monetization play out in real time for Microsoft," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "The bears will try to split hairs on any number but ultimately this is a tech stalwart in major growth mode... and we see no signs of slowing down based on our checks and these impressive results and outlook that give us any pause in our bullish thesis."
Ives adds that "we would be strong buyers of MSFT" following this post-earnings weakness.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Meta Stock Slips as Facebook Parent Ramps Up AI Spending
Meta stock is lower Thursday as concerns over the social media giant's increased spending offset a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Carvana Stock: Why One Analyst Sees Even More Upside After Earnings
Carvana stock is surging Thursday after the used car retailer's third-quarter earnings beat, but one analyst thinks there's even more room to run.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Meta Stock Slips as Facebook Parent Ramps Up AI Spending
Meta stock is lower Thursday as concerns over the social media giant's increased spending offset a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Carvana Stock: Why One Analyst Sees Even More Upside After Earnings
Carvana stock is surging Thursday after the used car retailer's third-quarter earnings beat, but one analyst thinks there's even more room to run.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Are Election Jitters Shaking Up Your Investing Strategy?
Many investors are retreating to safer investments until after the election, but doing so could result in missed opportunities. Here's what to do instead.
By Matthew Sommer, Ph.D. CFA® Published
-
Don't Wait to Lock In High Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions
One of the most sweeping changes to U.S. tax code in modern history could be on the horizon. Now is the time to maximize the legacy you leave your loved ones.
By Ralph W. Stockemer Published
-
Six Steps to Plan Your Charitable Giving
If you have money to give to causes you care about, a planned giving strategy can help boost the impact of your donations. Consider these steps to get started.
By Adam Frank Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide as Solid GDP and Softer Inflation Vex Rate Cut Bets
Encouraging economic news damped hopes for accelerated rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Sinks as Q4 Guidance Disappoints. What to Know
Advanced Micro Devices is one of the worst S&P 500 stocks Wednesday after the chipmaker's Q4 outlook left Wall Street wanting more.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Reddit Stock's an Even Bigger Buy After Earnings
Reddit stock is soaring Wednesday after the social media firm's blowout earnings report and upbeat guidance and analysts are rushing to raise price targets.
By Joey Solitro Published