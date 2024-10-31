Meta Stock Slips as Facebook Parent Ramps Up AI Spending
Meta stock is lower Thursday as concerns over the social media giant's increased spending offset a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
Meta Platforms (META) stock is trading in negative territory Thursday after the parent company of Facebook and Instagram beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its third quarter, but came up short on user growth. A big boost in the company's spending outlook is also causing concern for investors.
In the three months ended September 30, Meta's revenue increased 18.9% year over year to $40.6 billion, due in part to a 5% rise in its family daily active people (DAP) to 3.29 billion. Meta also said its earnings per share (EPS) rose 37.4% from the year-ago period to $6.03.
"We had a good quarter driven by artificial intelligence (AI) progress across our apps and business," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "We also have strong momentum with Meta AI, Llama adoption, and AI-powered glasses."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The headline results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $40.3 billion and earnings of $5.25 per share, according to CNBC. However, its DAP came up short of expectations of 3.31 billion.
For the fourth quarter, Meta said it anticipates revenue in the range of $45 billion to $48 billion. The midpoint of this range, $46.5 billion, came in just ahead of analysts' expectations of $46.3 billion.
Meta also raised the low end of its full-year capital expenditures outlook, now anticipating a range of $38 billion to $40 billion from the previous guidance of $37 billion to $40 billion.
In Meta's prepared remarks, Chief Financial Officer Susan Li added that the company continues to expect "significant capital expenditures growth in 2025" as it continues to invest in its AI infrastructure.
Is META stock a buy, sell or hold?
Meta Platforms has been one of the best-performing Magnificent 7 stocks in 2024, up more than 67% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividends). Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is upbeat toward the communication services stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for META stock is $629.77, representing implied upside of roughly 9% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Strong Buy.
Financial services firm Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and $650 price target on the large-cap stock.
"Meta Platforms Inc. is the world's largest social networking company, with 3.7 billion monthly users across all its properties," says Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein. "While META's historical advantage has been the social graph and the ability to share and follow pictures and videos uploaded by users, the company now believes it must evolve to use advanced algorithms to deliver content to users and leverage its social graph in the Metaverse."
The analyst adds that AI will help drive revenue upside through increasing engagement for users and better conversion for advertisers.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Carvana Stock: Why One Analyst Sees Even More Upside After Earnings
Carvana stock is surging Thursday after the used car retailer's third-quarter earnings beat, but one analyst thinks there's even more room to run.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
IRS Expands Tax Breaks for Breast Cancer Screenings, Contraceptives
Healthcare Now you can get a tax deduction or reimbursement for certain medical expenses, like over-the-counter birth control and condoms.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Carvana Stock: Why One Analyst Sees Even More Upside After Earnings
Carvana stock is surging Thursday after the used car retailer's third-quarter earnings beat, but one analyst thinks there's even more room to run.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Are Election Jitters Shaking Up Your Investing Strategy?
Many investors are retreating to safer investments until after the election, but doing so could result in missed opportunities. Here's what to do instead.
By Matthew Sommer, Ph.D. CFA® Published
-
Don't Wait to Lock In High Estate and Gift Tax Exemptions
One of the most sweeping changes to U.S. tax code in modern history could be on the horizon. Now is the time to maximize the legacy you leave your loved ones.
By Ralph W. Stockemer Published
-
Six Steps to Plan Your Charitable Giving
If you have money to give to causes you care about, a planned giving strategy can help boost the impact of your donations. Consider these steps to get started.
By Adam Frank Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide as Solid GDP and Softer Inflation Vex Rate Cut Bets
Encouraging economic news damped hopes for accelerated rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Sinks as Q4 Guidance Disappoints. What to Know
Advanced Micro Devices is one of the worst S&P 500 stocks Wednesday after the chipmaker's Q4 outlook left Wall Street wanting more.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Reddit Stock's an Even Bigger Buy After Earnings
Reddit stock is soaring Wednesday after the social media firm's blowout earnings report and upbeat guidance and analysts are rushing to raise price targets.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
If You'd Put $1,000 Into Google Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's What You'd Have Today
Google parent Alphabet has been a market-beating machine for ages.
By Dan Burrows Published