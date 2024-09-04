Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Is Down After a Beat-And-Raise Quarter
Dick's Sporting Goods stock is lower Wednesday even after the retailer topped Q2 expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Here's what you need to know.
Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) stock is trading deep in negative territory Wednesday even after the athletic apparel and equipment retailer beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its second quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
In the 13 weeks ended August 3, Dick's Sporting Goods reported revenue of $3.5 billion, an increase of 7.8% year-over-year, driven by a 4.5% jump in comparable-store sales. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 55% from the year-ago period to $4.37.
The quarterly results were "powered by our compelling omni-channel athlete experience, differentiated product assortment, best-in-class teammate experience and our ability to create deep engagement with the Dick's brand," said Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart in a statement. "Our Q2 comparable-store sales were driven by growth in average ticket and transactions, and with growth in sales, gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage, we delivered earnings-before-taxes margin of nearly 14%."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $3.44 billion and earnings of $3.83 per share, according to CNBC.
"Because of our strong Q2 performance and the confidence we have in our business, we are again raising our full-year outlook," Hobart said.
The company now anticipates comparable-store sales growth in the range of 2.5% to 3.5% and earnings per share of $13.55 to $13.90. This compares with its previous outlook of comparable-store sales growth between 2% to 3% and EPS in the range of $13.35 to $13.75.
Dick's added that it continues to anticipate revenue will arrive between $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion.
However, the midpoints of Dick's outlook for the full fiscal year failed to meet analysts' high expectations for the year. Specifically, Wall Street is forecasting revenue of $13.24 billion and earnings of $13.79 per share.
Is Dick's Sporting Goods stock a buy, sell or hold?
Even with today's drop, Dick's Sporting Goods is up more than 47% for the year-to-date. And Wall Street is bullish on the consumer discretionary stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for DKS stock is $239.08, representing implied upside of roughly 10% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
However, not everyone is so upbeat toward Dick's Sporting Goods. Financial services firm Wedbush, for instance, has a Neutral rating (equivalent to a Hold) and a $250 price target on DKS stock.
While Wedbush analyst Seth Basham anticipated a beat-and-raise quarter from the sporting goods retailer, he says high investor expectations, decelerating consumer spending trends, and an elevated valuation keeps him on the sidelines at the moment.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Nvidia Issued Subpoenas from DOJ Antitrust Probe: What to Know
Nvidia stock is lower Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed the chipmaker. Here's what that means for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Might the Election Impact the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)?
Election 2024 Many key provisions of the TCJA will expire soon. Here’s why it matters during the 2024 election cycle.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Nvidia Issued Subpoenas from DOJ in Antitrust Probe: What to Know
Nvidia stock is lower Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Justice subpoenaed the chipmaker. Here's what that means for investors.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Bitcoin ETFs are Performing So Far
Depending on if you bought into one of the new bitcoin ETFs within the first few weeks or if you waited a few months, you will see very different results.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Five Perks of Choosing Local or Regional Financial Institutions
A commitment to the community and a focus on customer service lead the benefits of banking with a smaller financial institution.
By Kevin Brauer, MBA, CPA, CMA Published
-
Five Considerations About Municipal Bonds if Tax Cuts Sunset
Tax rates are set to revert to 2017 levels after 2025, so now is the time to revisit your muni strategy and plan for optimized portfolio adjustments.
By Daniel J. Close, CFA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Kick Off September With a Steep Selloff
Downbeat readings on manufacturing activity spooked the bulls in the month's first session.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
High-Yield Bonds and Savings Ideas as The Fed Weighs a Rate Cut
As the Federal Reserve mulls another rate cut, there is much to consider in order to maximize your gains.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
A Private Equity Fund Bought Your Accounting Firm: Now What?
As private equity moves into the financial services space, clients should be proactive and not afraid to push for the answers they need.
By Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Published
-
Do You Think You Have a Great Wrongful Termination Lawsuit?
You probably don't, but if you're considering a lawsuit, beware of lawyers who are more interested in ripping off you and your former employer than helping you.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published