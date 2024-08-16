Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch Seven Days of Gains
The main indexes closed out the session and week higher as the stock market rebound continued.
Stocks opened lower Friday but climbed into positive territory by lunchtime. Investors cheered this week's encouraging economic data that showed inflation continued to cool and consumer spending remains resilient. Next up is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where Fed Chair Powell will deliver a highly anticipated speech on Friday.
As for today's economic news, the University of Michigan said its Consumer Sentiment Index rose 2.1% in August vs the month prior, its first increase in five months. And while consumers' long-term expectations also rose, their views on current conditions fell to 60.9, the lowest level since December 2022.
Elsewhere, data from the Census Bureau showed housing starts fell by 6.8% in July to a lower-than-expected 1.238 million. Building permits, which tend to be a better indicator of future construction, were down 4% to 1.42 million.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
While "consumer sentiment progressed for the first month in five … construction activity plunged to depths last seen near the peak of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "The cross-currents have traders sitting on their hands as they await next week's central banking developments, hoping that policymakers will offer clues on the path forward."
Powell to speak at Jackson Hole
The most notable event next week will be Powell's Friday morning speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "An evolution of the July FOMC language would suggest the committee is 'very close' or 'close' to the point where easing is likely to occur," says Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics at BofA Global Research.
However, Powell could take a more dovish tone, especially following the weak July jobs report, and say that "the committee wants to avoid 'unexpected weakness' in the labor market, rather than simply responding to it after it occurs," Gapen adds.
Alphabet logs longest weekly losing streak on record
In single-stock news, Alphabet (GOOGL) shares climbed 1% Friday but still ended the week down 0.4% as concern swirled that a recent antitrust ruling against Google will result in a forced breakup.
This was the Magnificent 7 stock's sixth straight weekly decline, its longest on record.
Applied Materials, H&R Block move after earnings
Applied Materials (AMAT) fell 1.9% even after the semiconductor equipment firm disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4.
"Demand from China has been robust and acted to offset slower recovery in demand from North America, Europe, and the rest of Asia," says Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher (Buy). "This regional shift should drive higher sales of leading-edge nodes, which we expect to result in margin expansion across the remainder of calendar 2024."
H&R Block (HRB) was another post-earnings mover, only its shares surged 12.1% after the tax provider's fiscal Q4 results beat expectations. HRB also hiked its quarterly dividend by 17% and disclosed a new $1.5 billion stock buyback plan.
As for the main indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% at 40,659, while the Nasdaq Composite (+0.2% at 17,631) and the S&P 500 (+0.2% to 5,554) both notched a seventh consecutive day of gains.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
What will your legacy be?
Sponsored Sponsored Content from Lifebook
By Sponsored Content Published
-
Biden-Harris: Price Cuts on 10 Drugs to Save Medicare Beneficiaries $1.5 Billion
Historic Medicare drug price negotiations are said to lower costs on 10 best-selling drugs, saving Medicare beneficiaries $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs in the program's first year.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar After July Retail Sales, Walmart Earnings
Signs that consumer spending remains strong sparked a major rally on Wall Street.
By Karee Venema Published
-
7 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Buying (and 10 He's Selling)
Warren Buffett Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold Apple and Snowflake but picked up Ulta Beauty and Heico, among other moves in Q2.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Nike Stock Rallies After Bill Ackman Takes a New Stake
Nike is the latest consumer discretionary play to be added to Ackman's Pershing Square Capital equity portfolio. Here's what that means for the blue chip stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Cisco Leads Dow Stocks After Earnings, Job Cuts: What to Know
Cisco Systems is the best Dow Jones stock Thursday after the tech giant beat earnings expectations and announced a new round of layoffs.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is Walmart Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?
Walmart stock is surging after Thursday after the discount retailer's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what investors need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 242 Points After Encouraging CPI Data
The Nasdaq Composite ended flat, though, as Alphabet sold off on more regulatory woes.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Brinker International Stock Sinks as Higher Costs Eat Into Earnings
Brinker International stock is spiraling Wednesday after the restaurant operator reported weak earnings results and provided a soft outlook.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
July CPI Report Supports September Easing: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI The continued downtrend in inflation raises the odds for a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
By Dan Burrows Published