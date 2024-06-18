Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Highs Ahead of Juneteenth

Investors had plenty of headlines to sift through Tuesday ahead of a mid-week break. As a reminder, Wednesday is a stock market holiday with the equities and bond markets closed in observance of Juneteenth.

In economic news, data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales rose 0.1% month-to-month in May, an improvement over April's revised 0.2% decline but below economists' forecast for a 0.2% increase.

Aron Bohlig, managing partner at ComCap , a boutique investment bank that works with several consumer-facing businesses, says his firm has witnessed the negative impact that higher interest rates and credit card rates have had on discretionary spending for most of the past year.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

"We are still seeing this broad-based weakness in discretionary spending at individual brands, retailers and marketplaces on a day-to-day basis," Bohlig adds. "Our outlook is that retail spending will remain depressed until rates fall, which suggests that discretionary spending categories will continue to be weak at least into early 2025."

Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world

In single-stock news, Nvidia (NVDA) continued its red-hot run higher, with the chipmaker adding 3.5%, or $115 billion in market value. NVDA's market cap now stands at $3.33 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

Nvidia edged past Microsoft (MSFT, -0.5%) and Apple (AAPL, -1.1%), which both declined Tuesday, bringing their respective market caps to $3.31 trillion and $3.28 trillion.

Occidental Petroleum climbs after Buffett boosts his stake

Elsewhere, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) gained 1.8% after regulatory filings revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, +0.2%) has been scooping up shares of the oil stock in recent weeks. Indeed, Buffett's holding company has bought 7.3 million shares of OXY since June 5.

Buffett & Co. began accumulating shares of the energy stock in the first quarter of 2022. At the end of Q1 2024, the holding company owned more than 248 million Occidental shares, accounting for 4.9% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio . Considering OXY is down nearly 6% since the start of the second quarter, Buffett is likely buying the dip on one of his favorite oil stocks .

Lennar tumbles on soft deliveries outlook

In earnings news, Lennar (LEN) slumped 5.0% as the homebuilder's soft fiscal third-quarter deliveries outlook offset a fiscal second-quarter beat.

Most of Wall Street is bullish toward LEN, but Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless has an Underperform (Sell) rating on the consumer discretionary stock . In addition to elevated mortgage rates , "the competitive threats to Lennar and the industry from higher inventories of new and existing homes for sale versus last year may be another headwind to new home demand," the analyst wrote in a recent note to clients.

As for the main indexes, the Nasdaq Composite (+0.03% at 17,862) and the S&P 500 (+0.3% at 5,487) managed to notch new record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.2% higher to 38,834.