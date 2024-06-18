Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Highs Ahead of Juneteenth
The main indexes notched modest gains ahead of Wednesday's stock market holiday.
Investors had plenty of headlines to sift through Tuesday ahead of a mid-week break. As a reminder, Wednesday is a stock market holiday with the equities and bond markets closed in observance of Juneteenth.
In economic news, data from the Census Bureau showed retail sales rose 0.1% month-to-month in May, an improvement over April's revised 0.2% decline but below economists' forecast for a 0.2% increase.
Aron Bohlig, managing partner at ComCap, a boutique investment bank that works with several consumer-facing businesses, says his firm has witnessed the negative impact that higher interest rates and credit card rates have had on discretionary spending for most of the past year.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We are still seeing this broad-based weakness in discretionary spending at individual brands, retailers and marketplaces on a day-to-day basis," Bohlig adds. "Our outlook is that retail spending will remain depressed until rates fall, which suggests that discretionary spending categories will continue to be weak at least into early 2025."
Nvidia becomes the most valuable company in the world
In single-stock news, Nvidia (NVDA) continued its red-hot run higher, with the chipmaker adding 3.5%, or $115 billion in market value. NVDA's market cap now stands at $3.33 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.
Nvidia edged past Microsoft (MSFT, -0.5%) and Apple (AAPL, -1.1%), which both declined Tuesday, bringing their respective market caps to $3.31 trillion and $3.28 trillion.
Occidental Petroleum climbs after Buffett boosts his stake
Elsewhere, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) gained 1.8% after regulatory filings revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, +0.2%) has been scooping up shares of the oil stock in recent weeks. Indeed, Buffett's holding company has bought 7.3 million shares of OXY since June 5.
Buffett & Co. began accumulating shares of the energy stock in the first quarter of 2022. At the end of Q1 2024, the holding company owned more than 248 million Occidental shares, accounting for 4.9% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Considering OXY is down nearly 6% since the start of the second quarter, Buffett is likely buying the dip on one of his favorite oil stocks.
Lennar tumbles on soft deliveries outlook
In earnings news, Lennar (LEN) slumped 5.0% as the homebuilder's soft fiscal third-quarter deliveries outlook offset a fiscal second-quarter beat.
Most of Wall Street is bullish toward LEN, but Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless has an Underperform (Sell) rating on the consumer discretionary stock. In addition to elevated mortgage rates, "the competitive threats to Lennar and the industry from higher inventories of new and existing homes for sale versus last year may be another headwind to new home demand," the analyst wrote in a recent note to clients.
As for the main indexes, the Nasdaq Composite (+0.03% at 17,862) and the S&P 500 (+0.3% at 5,487) managed to notch new record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.2% higher to 38,834.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Apple Shuts Down Buy Now, Pay Later Service in the U.S.
Apple is ending its Apple Pay Later service but will still offer users access to installment loans. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lennar Stock Falls On Soft Deliveries Outlook: What To Know
Lennar beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter but said it expects lower-than-anticipated deliveries in Q3. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Apple Shuts Down Buy Now, Pay Later Service in the U.S.
Apple is ending its Apple Pay Later service but will still offer users access to installment loans. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lennar Stock Falls On Soft Deliveries Outlook: What To Know
Lennar beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter but said it expects lower-than-anticipated deliveries in Q3. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Adobe Sued By FTC Over Hidden Fees, Cancellation Issues
The FTC alleges Adobe makes it hard for customers to cancel subscriptions, resulting in early termination fees. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 188 Points To Start the Short Week
A big rally in tech stocks helped the main indexes start the holiday-shortened week on a strong note.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake
Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
11 Ways to Grow Your Wealth
Whether you’re taking the first steps to increase your wealth or protecting the assets you’ve accumulated, our advice to grow your wealth will help you flourish.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published