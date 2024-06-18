Lennar Stock Falls On Soft Deliveries Outlook: What To Know
Lennar beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter but said it expects lower-than-anticipated deliveries in Q3. Here's what you need to know.
Lennar (LEN) stock is lower Tuesday after the homebuilder beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second-quarter results but issued a soft deliveries outlook for its fiscal third quarter.
In the three months ended May 31, Lennar's revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. The boost in sales was driven by a 15% jump in deliveries to 19,690 homes, while new orders were up 19% to 21,293 homes.
Lennar also said earnings per share (EPS) rose 14.6% from the year-ago period to $3.45.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"We are pleased to report another strong quarter against the backdrop of evolving market conditions as interest rates rose for most of the quarter and then subsided as the quarter closed," said Stuart Miller, co-CEO of Lennar, in a statement. Miller added that while affordability and consumer sentiment continue to create challenges, "purchasers remained responsive to increased sales incentives."
Lennar's top- and bottom-line estimates came in ahead of analysts' expectations. According to Reuters, Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $8.5 billion and earnings of $3.24 per share.
For its third quarter, Lennar said it expects home deliveries in the range of 20,500 to 21,000. However, the midpoint of this range, 20,750, is below analysts' expectations for 20,917 homes.
Is Lennar stock a buy, sell or hold?
Lennar has underperformed on the price charts so far in 2024, up roughly 5% on a total return basis (price change plus dividends) vs the S&P 500's 15% total return. Still, analysts are upbeat toward the consumer discretionary stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for LEN stock is $178.05, representing implied upside of nearly 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
But not everyone on Wall Street is sold on the homebuilder. Financial services firm Wedbush, for instance, has an Underperform rating (equivalent to a Sell) on the stock and a $144 price target.
"We believe Lennar's outlook and commentary about potential sales strategies into the summer could have a direct impact on the rest of the entry level, spec focused homebuilders," Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless said in a June 7 note. In addition to elevated mortgage rates, "the competitive threats to Lennar and the industry from higher inventories of new and existing homes for sale versus last year may be another headwind to new home demand."
Wedbush's $144 price target represents implied downside of more than 3% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Adobe Sued By FTC Over Hidden Fees, Cancellation Issues
The FTC alleges Adobe makes it hard for customers to cancel subscriptions, resulting in early termination fees. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Seven Ways to Make Saving for a Large Purchase Easier and Faster
Saving can be a long-term game, but you can speed it up by following these simple tips.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Adobe Sued By FTC Over Hidden Fees, Cancellation Issues
The FTC alleges Adobe makes it hard for customers to cancel subscriptions, resulting in early termination fees. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 188 Points To Start the Short Week
A big rally in tech stocks helped the main indexes start the holiday-shortened week on a strong note.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Here's Why Best Buy Stock Could Rally Another 17%
Best Buy stock could continue to rally thanks to several positive catalysts and a leaner operating model, UBS says. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Surgeon General Eyes Social Media Stocks With Warning Label Push
Social media stocks are under pressure after the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media platforms. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Autodesk Stock Rises After Starboard Value Takes a Stake
Starboard Value revealed a large stake in Autodesk and the activist investor is pushing for changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
11 Ways to Grow Your Wealth
Whether you’re taking the first steps to increase your wealth or protecting the assets you’ve accumulated, our advice to grow your wealth will help you flourish.
By the editors of Kiplinger's Personal Finance Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Did Fidelity Just Kill Commission-Free Trading?
Fidelity Investments recently announced plans to introduce a $100 "surcharge" on certain ETF trades. Here's what to know.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore Published