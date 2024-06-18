Lennar Stock Falls On Soft Deliveries Outlook: What To Know

Lennar beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second quarter but said it expects lower-than-anticipated deliveries in Q3. Here's what you need to know.

A banner hanging at a Lennar Bridgeway home development in Newark, California
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Lennar (LEN) stock is lower Tuesday after the homebuilder beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal second-quarter results but issued a soft deliveries outlook for its fiscal third quarter.

In the three months ended May 31, Lennar's revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. The boost in sales was driven by a 15% jump in deliveries to 19,690 homes, while new orders were up 19% to 21,293 homes. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8