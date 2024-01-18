Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Chip Stocks Pop

A busy day on Wall Street ended in a higher finish for stocks. In addition to a mixed batch of economic data, investors took in an onslaught of corporate earnings reports.

Today's economic calendar was jam-packed. The Labor Department kicked things off bright and early this morning with data showing initial jobless claims fell by 16,000 last week to 187,000 – the lowest level since September 2022.

"Over the last few weeks, the sideways trend has become a downward trend in jobless claims, which is not the sustained weakness that the Federal Reserve would like to see," says Eugenio Alemán , chief economist at Raymond James. As such, the economist does not expect the Fed to cut interest rates until the middle of 2024.

Elsewhere, a report from the Census Bureau indicated housing starts fell 4.3% from November to December to 1.46 million. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, were up 1.9% to 1.495 million.

"It appears that the homebuilder industry is gearing up for a spring surge, as soon as the weather improves and mortgage rates continue to decline," says Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates .

Analyst sees 20% upside for Apple stock

As for today's earnings reports, well-received results from chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, +9.8) sparked a rally in semiconductor stocks . Nvidia (NVDA, +1.9%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +1.6%) were two notable gainers on Thursday.

Apple (AAPL) was also a big advancer, jumping 3.3% after BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan upgraded it to Buy from Neutral (Hold). Mohan is anticipating a "stronger multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle" driven by demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) features and higher growth in services. The analyst also lifted his price target on AAPL to $225 from $208, implying upside of almost 20% to current levels.

Wall Street has turned increasingly bearish on Apple stock this year, sparking a selloff in shares. In fact, heading into today's trading, shares were down 5.1% for the year-to-date.

"Don't be surprised to learn from regulatory filings a few months from now that the smart money was buying Apple stock in bunches during this January swoon," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger.com, in " Time to Buy the Dip in Apple Stock ."

Burrows adds that, "of course, there is no bigger fan of Apple – or of buying on weakness – than Warren Buffett." Indeed, AAPL accounts for roughly half of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio .

UnitedHealth sinks after Humana warning

While Apple was one of the best Dow Jones stocks today, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was the worst. UNH fell 1.6% after fellow health insurance firm Humana (HUM, -8.0%) lowered its full-year forecast , citing slower growth than anticipated in Medicare Advantage enrollments and rising medical costs.

At $510 a share, UNH has the biggest impact on the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average. As a result, the 30-stock index gained just 0.5% today to end at 37,486. The S&P 500, however, jumped 0.9% to 4,780, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4% to 15,055.