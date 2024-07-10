Stock Market Today: Markets Surge on Dovish Remarks From Powell
The S&P 500 topped 5,600 for the first time ever, boosted by mega-cap tech stocks.
Some dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress gave equities a big boost Wednesday. Mega-cap tech stocks, as per usual, led the charge, with tomorrow's key reading on consumer price inflation representing their next hurdle.
Appearing before a House committee, Powell on Wednesday reiterated the Fed's data-dependent path toward interest-rate policy. Equity markets perked up, however, when the central banker suggested the Fed has become more concerned about a slowing economy and softer labor market.
"Powell noted that disinflation has returned after price pressures gained in the latter part of 2023," writes José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "He opined that the most likely path for the Fed is to ease, but he refrained from speculating on when the organization will make its initial move. He added that recent data show that the job market is softening, and much like before the pandemic, the economy is no longer overheated."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Powell's presumed dovishness was just what markets wanted to hear. After all, they're desperate for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to enact its first quarter-point cut to the short-term federal funds rate. Although the FOMC signaled just one cut this year at the Fed's June meeting, a slowing labor market and easing wage pressures have increased the odds of the central bank turning more dovish over the next couple of months.
Indeed, as of July 10, futures traders assigned a 70% chance the FOMC will start easing at its September meeting, up from 45% a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
Against that backdrop, the next CPI report, released ahead of Thursday's open, will be dissected closely for clues as to when the first rate cut might land.
"Tomorrow's Consumer Price Index (CPI) will likely offer the second report of the year when price pressures arrive in the Fed's 2% ballpark on an annualized, month-over-month (m/m) basis," writes Interactive Brokers' Torres. "Inflation reports from January to April weren't cooperative."
Annual headline inflation is forecast to increase by 3.1%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, down from the 3.3% rate seen in the May CPI report. On a monthly basis, June inflation is forecast to rise 0.1%, or essentially unchanged from the prior month. June's core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 3.5% annually and 0.3% on a monthly basis.
S&P 500 powers past 5,600
By the closing bell, two of the three main benchmarks set record closing highs – and one of them even set a milestone – thanks to mega-cap tech stocks.
The broader S&P 500 added more than 1% to close at 5,663, topping the 5,600 level for the first time ever. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% to finish at its own record of 18,647. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to end at 39,721.
Once again, Nvidia (NVDA, +2.7%) and Apple (AAPL, +1.9) led the market's charge. With their massive market caps, NVDA and AAPL – at 6.7% and 7.01% of the S&P 500, respectively – are two of the three most heavily weighted stocks in the benchmark index. Microsoft (MSFT, +1.5%) is No 1 in the S&P 500 with a 7.4% weight.
Nvidia stock alone added $87 billion in market value Wednesday, or more than the entire market cap of Starbucks (SBUX). Apple shareholders saw their wealth expand by $65 billion.
Nvidia has been the market's favorite pure-play bet on all things AI, but NFLX has been generating outsized returns for ages. Anyone who put $1,000 into Nvidia stock 20 years ago would be very pleased with their returns today.
And as for the iPhone maker? Apple's 20-year returns are incomparable to any other stock.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Project 2025 Tax Overhaul Blueprint: What You Need to Know
Tax Proposals Some people wonder what Project 2025 is and what it suggests for taxes.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Four Steps to Secure Your Retirement Income
Instead of relying on selling stock to fund your retirement, consider these actions to safeguard your retirement income.
By Cosmo P. DeStefano Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Hover Near Record Highs on Powell Testimony
Stocks were little changed on light volume as the Fed chief testified before Congress.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Set Fresh Highs as CPI, Earnings Loom
Stocks wavered on light volume ahead of a busy week for economic news and corporate earnings.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Five Stocks With Solid Growth History and a Promising Outlook
Five reasonably priced stocks with solid growth history and a good chance of delivering earnings even if the economy softens.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Why You Should Invest in Commodities
These portfolio diversifiers are in a long-term uptrend and show why you should invest in commodities
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Build a Bond Ladder
Navigating how to proceed with new or rollover money can be daunting. Here are some of the best ways to guarantee a high yield to maturity and full recovery of principal.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
What's the Most Popular Investment? These Investors Might Be Missing Out
The most popular investment may shock you and it has widely underperformed other asset classes. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records as Jobs Growth Slows
An uptick in the unemployment rate amid a cooling labor market could accelerate the Fed's rate-cut timeline.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Softer June Jobs Report Raises Rate-Cut Bets
Jobs Report Slower hiring and a rise in the unemployment rate up the odds of the Fed easing more than once before year-end, experts say.
By Dan Burrows Published