Stock Market Today: Markets Hover Near Record Highs on Powell Testimony
Stocks were little changed on light volume as the Fed chief testified before Congress.
Stocks clung close to record highs Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave no hint that the central bank would alter its current outlook for interest rate cuts this year.
The Fed chief's words helped keep the bears at bay, allowing mega-cap tech stocks to continue to propel two of the three major benchmarks higher.
All eyes were on the central bank chief as he delivered the first of two days of semiannual testimony before Congress. Speaking to the Senate on Tuesday, Powell reiterated the key conclusions from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Chair Powell's written semi-annual Monetary Policy Testimony is mostly a carbon copy of the June FOMC statement," writes Ian Shepherdson, chairman and chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Mr. Powell remains reluctant to signal the onset of monetary easing well in advance, scarred by the burst of inflation in Q1, but reading between the lines we think his base case is a September easing."
The economist notes Powell gives "a hint of rising anxiety" about waiting too long to cut. "The Jackson Hole symposium, held between August 22 and 24, provides an ideal opportunity for him to give customary notice of an impending policy change," Shepherdson says.
Market participants are eagerly awaiting the Fed's first quarter-point cut, which will bring interest rates down from a 23-year high. Although the FOMC signaled just one cut this year at the Fed's June meeting, a slowing jobs market and easing wage pressures have increased the odds of the central bank turning more dovish over the next couple of months.
As of July 9, futures traders assigned a 70% probability to the FOMC enacting its first cut to the federal funds rate in September, up from 63% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
At the closing bell, stocks were little changed on light volume. The broader S&P 500 inched up 0.07% to 5,577, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% to 18,429. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.1% at 39,292.
Econ news and earnings on tap
Fed Chief Powell wraps up his second day of testimony before Congress on Wednesday, this time appearing before the House. The central banker will face more questions about inflation, a subject which will come into greater focus on Thursday with the release of the next CPI report.
Annual headline inflation is forecast to increase by 3.1%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, down from the 3.3% rate seen in the May CPI report. On a monthly basis, June inflation is forecast to rise 0.1%, or essentially unchanged from the prior month. June's core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 3.5% annually and 0.3% on a monthly basis.
On the earnings front, the tempo should pick up on Thursday when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports ahead of the opening bell. Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker says that DAL is one of the "cleanest stories" in airlines right now, citing Delta's outsized exposure to corporate travel vs peers. The analyst rates DAL at Overweight (the equivalent of Buy), calling it a "top pick."
On Friday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation's biggest bank by assets, is slated to post results, as is Citigroup (C). Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who rates JPM at Buy notes that loan growth for many banks remains sluggish due to high interest rates, which could continue to weigh on net interest income (NII) in the near term.
Tesla stock notches 10th straight win
Not too long ago, Tesla (TSLA, +3.7%) was the little Magnificent 7 stock that couldn't. At one point in late April, shares were off more than 40% for the year-to-date. Concerns about price cuts and sluggish deliveries had the market undergoing a major re-rating of this stock.
Cut to today, and Tesla stock just notched its 10th straight win – a rally supported in part by better-than-expected deliveries in the second quarter. Not only is TSLA stock up more than 40% over the past 10 sessions – it's now up 6% for the year-to-date.
If nothing else, the Mag 7 stock – at 3% of the Nasdaq-100 index – has finally started pulling its weight.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
-
-
Five Top Causes of Business Bankruptcy and How to Avoid Them
Drawing from experience, this article explores the five biggest reasons companies go bankrupt and provides insights into the lessons learned from these case studies.
By Stephen Nalley Published
-
Best US Cities for Renters 2024
What are the best U.S. cities for renters? Charleston, NC, Atlanta, GA, Sarasota, FL, McKinney, TX and Scottsdale, AZ lead the pack, according to a recent RentCafe report.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Set Fresh Highs as CPI, Earnings Loom
Stocks wavered on light volume ahead of a busy week for economic news and corporate earnings.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Five Stocks With Solid Growth History and a Promising Outlook
Five reasonably priced stocks with solid growth history and a good chance of delivering earnings even if the economy softens.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Why You Should Invest in Commodities
These portfolio diversifiers are in a long-term uptrend and show why you should invest in commodities
By Anne Kates Smith Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Build a Bond Ladder
Navigating how to proceed with new or rollover money can be daunting. Here are some of the best ways to guarantee a high yield to maturity and full recovery of principal.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
What's the Most Popular Investment? These Investors Might Be Missing Out
The most popular investment may shock you and it has widely underperformed other asset classes. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Records as Jobs Growth Slows
An uptick in the unemployment rate amid a cooling labor market could accelerate the Fed's rate-cut timeline.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Softer June Jobs Report Raises Rate-Cut Bets
Jobs Report Slower hiring and a rise in the unemployment rate up the odds of the Fed easing more than once before year-end, experts say.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Insurance Stocks Do Just Fine Amid Harsh Weather
Strange as it sounds, heat waves and car accidents might be good for your portfolio.
By James K. Glassman Published