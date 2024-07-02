Tesla Stock Soars on Q2 Deliveries Beat: What to Know
Tesla stock is higher Tuesday after the EV maker delivered more vehicles than expected in the second quarter. Here's what you need to know.
Tesla (TSLA) stock is higher by more than 9% in Tuesday's session after the electric vehicle (EV) maker disclosed its quarterly deliveries data.
In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla said it delivered 443,956 vehicles. While this was a 4.8% decrease from the 466,140 vehicles it delivered in the year-ago period, it was 14.8% more than the 386,810 vehicles it reported in Q1 2024.
What's more, the second-quarter deliveries topped analysts' expectations. According to CNBC, Wall Street expected Tesla to deliver 439,000 vehicles over the three-month period.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Tesla also said that its total vehicle production in the second quarter of 2024 was 410,831 vehicles. This was 14.3% lower than the 479,700 vehicles it produced in the year-ago period, and was also 5.2% below what it produced in Q1 of this year.
Is Tesla stock a buy, sell or hold?
Tesla has been the worst-performing Magnificent 7 stock so far in 2024, falling more than 7% for the year to date. It's also woefully lagged the S&P 500, which is up roughly 15%. However, the stock has rallied of late, gaining nearly 60% since its first-quarter earnings release on April 23.
Despite the consumer discretionary stock's recent run higher, Wall Street remains on the sidelines. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for TSLA stock is $183.03, which is a discount of about 20% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Hold.
Wells Fargo is one of the more bearish research firms, with a Sell rating and $120 price target, according to CNBC.
In a report released Monday, Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan said his firm sees "declining delivery growth driven by lower demand and diminished return on price cuts," adding that there is a "likelihood of more price cuts and lower volumes" throughout the rest of 2024.
Wells Fargo's $120 price target represents a discount of about 48% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
How Technology and Agile Are Reshaping Customer Experience in Financial Services
The future of financial services will be shaped by the integration of AI and Agile practices.
By Jabin Geevarghese George Published
-
Four Money Mistakes Even Good Grandparents Make With Grandkids
Of course you want to spoil your grandchildren. Who doesn't? You can do it in ways that won't teach them bad habits or set unrealistic expectations, though.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
Chewy Becomes the Latest Stock Pick of Roaring Kitty
Chewy stock is volatile Monday after Keith Gill, the investor known as Roaring Kitty, disclosed a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What BlackRock's Acquisition of Preqin Means for Investors
The $3.2 billion all-cash deal will expand BlackRock's footprint in the fast-growing private markets data segment. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing to Acquire Spirit AeroSystems: What to Know
Boeing will buy Spirit for $4.7 billion in stock as it looks to improve the safety and quality of its airplanes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Give Up Gains Even as Inflation Ebbs
The main indexes closed lower Friday but ended the first half with impressive gains.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Nokia to Acquire Infinera in $2.3 Billion Deal: What to Know
Nokia will acquire Infinera as it looks to expand its optical-networking presence. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Trump Media & Technology Stock Stays Volatile After Debate
Trump Media & Technology stock has traded erratically in recent months and last night's presidential debate sparked more volatility in DJT shares.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nike Stock Sinks on Dismal Sales Forecast: What to Know
Nike stock is spiraling Friday after the athletic and apparel retailer missed sales estimates for its most recent quarter and lowered its outlook for its new fiscal year.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Ahead of May PCE Data
Micron Technology, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Levi's were three of Thursday's biggest movers.
By Karee Venema Published