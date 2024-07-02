Tesla Stock Soars on Q2 Deliveries Beat: What to Know

Tesla stock is higher Tuesday after the EV maker delivered more vehicles than expected in the second quarter. Here's what you need to know.

Tesla (TSLA) stock is higher by more than 9% in Tuesday's session after the electric vehicle (EV) maker disclosed its quarterly deliveries data.

In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla said it delivered 443,956 vehicles. While this was a 4.8% decrease from the 466,140 vehicles it delivered in the year-ago period, it was 14.8% more than the 386,810 vehicles it reported in Q1 2024.

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

