Stock Market Today: Investors Weigh Weekend Negotiations
Investors, traders and speculators will look to Switzerland for answers about the most compelling issue confronting global markets.
Lingering optimism about tariffs lifted stocks at Friday's opening bell, but continuing questions about President Donald Trump's shifting policy limited upside heading into a critical weekend of trade war negotiations.
Representatives of the U.S. and China are heading to Geneva for their first face-to-face trade negotiations of the second Trump administration, and markets quickly digested the positive news of a trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K.
"Trump flexed his negotiating style again by stating the 80% tariffs on China seem right," observes Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates, "which has been seen as discouraging the likelihood of real progress."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Navellier notes that "time is of the essence on the tariffs," explaining that shipments from Asia "are seen to fall precipitously this month, and if not resolved soon, appear likely to disrupt the early holiday period orders."
Navellier notes, however, that "the trend remains to the upside, with sustained net inflows by individual investors for a record 21 weeks in a row."
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) inched down to 22.07 on Friday from 22.48 on Thursday but has eased from as high as 24.32 last Friday. A "normal" reading for the "fear gauge" is between 12 and 20.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ended the week at 4.386%, up from 4.373% on Thursday and 4.322% last Friday. And the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.2% to 100.40. The DXY closed at 100.00 on May 2. It's down from a 52-week high of 110.18 on January 13.
At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% to 41,249, the S&P 500 had shed 0.1% to 5,659, and the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 17,928.
Price action
Tesla (TSLA) stock surged as much as 7.8% on Friday and closed up 4.7% to end a third straight week of positive performance. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, "Optimism around the China tariff and trade tensions scaling down is a boost for Tesla."
Ives has also noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reengaged with the Mag 7 stock.
"Looking back on the earnings call from last week," Wedbush told Fortune magazine, "we saw a dialed-in and ‘reading the room' Musk we have rarely seen in the past."
Coinbase Global (COIN) reported first-quarter earnings of $1.94 per share as revenue grew from $1.64 billion to $2.03 billion but missed a Wall Street estimate of $2.12 billion. First-quarter transaction revenue was down 19%.
COIN stock was down 3.5% on Friday.
Management of the cryptocurrency exchange also said second-quarter subscription and services revenue would be lower, noting that crypto prices "dropped alongside broader market declines driven by tariff policy and macroeconomic uncertainty."
Pinterest (PINS) reported first-quarter EPS 23 cents on revenue of $855 million vs a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast of 26 cents on $846.5 million. Global monthly active users grew by 10% to 570 million.
Management of the communications services stock guided to second-quarter revenue of $960 million to $980 million vs a Wall Street estimate of $966 million.
Earnings scorecard
According to John Butters of FactSet, as of Friday, 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported first-quarter earnings.
"Of these companies," Butters writes, "78% have reported actual EPS above the mean EPS estimate." That's above the five-year average of 77% and the 10-year average of 75%. Butters notes that earnings have exceeded estimates by 8.5% – below the five-year average of 8.8% but above the 10-year average of 6.9%.
Butters cites Microsoft (MSFT) as a company that enjoyed a positive EPS surprise. On April 30, the large-cap stock reported EPS of $3.46 vs a consensus estimate of $3.22. From April 28 to May 2, Microsoft’s stock price rose by 11.3%.
Butters observes that the percentage of S&P 500 companies issuing positive EPS guidance for Q2 is above average. "It should be noted that while EPS guidance for Q2 2025 has been more positive than average," he adds, "analysts made larger cuts than average to Q2 EPS estimates for S&P 500 companies during the first month of the quarter."
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
-
-
Five Underrated Travel Destinations Worth Exploring in 2025
Tired of the crowds in Paris or Rome? These under-the-radar international spots are safe, scenic and surprisingly affordable.
-
Denied and Abandoned: The Rise of Unregulated Insurers and the Homeowners Left Behind
As traditional insurers retreat from California's high-risk zones, a surge of unregulated carriers steps in, leaving a trail of denied claims and devastated homeowners.
-
NOBL: An ETF For Dividend Aristocrats
The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index consists of companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years — and only one U.S. fund tracks it.
-
Five Opportunities if You're in the 2% Club in Retirement
If you're among the 2% of the population with both a pension and $1 million or more saved, you're in a unique yet complex position as you approach retirement.
-
I'm an Insurance Expert: This Is How You Get the Right Insurance Coverage at the Right Price
First, you have to know what you want and ask the right questions of the right professional. This insurance pro explains exactly how to do that.
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Trump Trade Deal
The U.S. and the U.K. agreed to a trade agreement that includes lower automobile tariffs.
-
The Best Health Care Stocks to Buy
The best health care stocks offer investors a defensive hedge in an uncertain market. Here's how to find them.
-
Four Tips for Mastering a Financial Security Mindset
This financial professional's mom helped him learn that financial security is more than making money — it's about cultivating a mindset that will help you stick to an investment plan even when times get tough.
-
Lessons to Be Learned From a $1 Billion Divorce
An estate planning attorney notes that an oil executive’s billion-dollar divorce could have turned out very differently if the couple had a premarital agreement and the executive had used asset protection trusts.
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Despite Stagflation Risk
The business of business continues apace on continuing hope for reduced trade-related uncertainty.