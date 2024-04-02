Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 396 Points as UnitedHealth Spirals
Large-cap healthcare stocks slumped after regulators set a disappointing reimbursement rate for Medicare Advantage plans.
Stocks sold off sharply in Tuesday's risk-off session. Signs of a resilient labor market created headwinds early on, while weakness in several Magnificent 7 stocks sparked more selling pressure.
One bright spot early on was General Electric, now called GE Aerospace (GE), which completed its highly anticipated spinoff of GE Vernova (GEV), though enthusiasm faded amid broad-market headwinds.
On the economic front, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) kicked off a busy week of jobs data. A mid-morning release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the number of job openings ticked slightly higher in February, to 8.8 million. Both hires and separations edged up too.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Although there is plenty of speculation that employment has slowed down, recent numbers, including job openings as well as initial jobless claims, continue to indicate that the U.S. labor market has remained stable," says Eugenio Alemán, chief economist at Raymond James.
The good-news-is-bad-news jobs data only makes the Fed's potential rate-cut timeline all the more murkier. Adding to the uncertainty are rising oil prices, which rose 1.7% Tuesday to $85.15 per barrel. Crude oil prices are now up nearly 19% for the year to date and this could keep inflation – and interest rates – higher for longer.
GE completes GE Vernova spinoff
In single-stock news, GE stock was up 3.3% at its intraday high on its first day trading as GE Aerospace. The former industrial giant spun off GE Vernova (GEV), which houses its gas power and renewable energy business. At the close, though, GE was down 2.4%, while GEV shares fell 1.4%.
Still, "GE's decision to split up helped change sentiment on the name. Its price performance is much more encouraging since it decided to split, with upside accelerating as the spinoffs came to fruition," writes Dan Burrows, senior investing writer at Kiplinger, about the GE spinoff. "GE's annualized total return easily tops the S&P 500 over the past five years, and doubles the broader market's returns for the trailing three-year period."
Tesla slides on Q1 deliveries miss
Tesla (TSLA) slid 4.9% after the electric vehicle maker said it delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter. This was down 8.5% year-over-year and much less than the 457,000 vehicles analysts were expecting, according to FactSet.
In a press release, Tesla pointed to factory shutdowns as a result of the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at the Gigafactory Berlin as reasons for the drop in deliveries.
Fellow Mag 7 stocks Nvidia (NVDA, -1.0%), Alphabet (GOOGL, -0.6%) and Microsoft (MSFT, -0.7%) took notable slides today.
UnitedHealth sinks on Medicare news
Elsewhere, several large-cap healthcare stocks tumbled after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said its reimbursement rate for Medicare Advantage health plans will increase by 3.7% next year. This is unchanged from the agency's January projection and lower than some were hoping for.
Humana (HUM, -13.4%), CVS Health (CVS, -7.2%) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH, -6.4%) all finished Tuesday with significant losses.
UNH's large drop – which cut $29 billion from its market cap – made it the worst Dow Jones stock. And at $458 a share, it has the biggest impact on the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average. As a result, the 30-stock index fell 1.0% today to 39,170.
The broader S&P 500 shed 0.7% to 5,205, while the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to 16,240 as the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since November.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Here's What's at Stake in Disney's Proxy Battle With Nelson Peltz
The Disney annual stockholders meeting is coming up, with board seats at stake.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
There's a New Minimum Wage for California Fast Food Workers
The new minimum wage for fast food workers in California took effect on April 1.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Here's What's at Stake in Disney's Proxy Battle With Nelson Peltz
The Disney annual stockholders meeting is coming up, with board seats at stake.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed To Start Q2
Strong readings on the manufacturing data lowered expectations for a June rate cut and kept investors on edge.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Q2 Investing Outlook: Experts Eye Earnings, Rate Cuts & More
Inflation, interest rates and corporate earnings will be top of mind for investors in the second quarter.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Investing Mistakes Beginners Make and How To Avoid Them
Beginning investors make plenty of wrong turns, but many basic investing mistakes can be avoided by following these rules.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Waver On Final Day of a Stellar First Quarter
Markets went into the long holiday weekend with something of a whimper.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Outperforms as Merck Hits New High
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped three-day losing streaks as drugmaker Merck rallied.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Extend Losing Streaks
Reddit stock continued to charge higher and has now nearly doubled in price since last week's IPO.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Bitcoin, Boeing Shine as Stocks Slip
Digital World Acquisition sizzled, too, ahead of its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.
By Karee Venema Published