Stock Market Today: Dow Pops 703 Points on Cooler Inflation
A benign reading from the Consumer Price Index report assuaged market fears about the path of borrowing costs.
Stocks staged a robust relief rally after underlying consumer price inflation moderated last month, helping to ease market participants' fears about the Federal Reserve's policy for interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, some of the nation's biggest banks kicked off earnings season with better-than-expected results.
Although a string of encouraging quarterly reports from the financial sector helped market sentiment, the proximate fuse for Wednesday's broad-based rally was the latest release of the Consumer Price Index report for December.
A cooler-than-expected reading on underlying consumer price inflation eased fears about the Federal Reserve having to become more hawkish on interest rate cuts and solidified market expectations for a pause at the central bank's next meeting.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For the record, headline December CPI increased 0.4% month over month – a slight increase over the 0.3% rate seen in each of the previous four months – to match economists' expectations. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 2.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although inflation accelerated on a year-over-year basis, the print comported with market forecasts.
More importantly, core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs and is considered a better indicator of future prices, increased 0.2% after rising 0.3% for four straight months. Not only did that beat estimates for a 0.3% increase, it represented the first drop in the rate in six months.
"Investors are rejoicing as this morning's CPI report featured lighter-than-expected annualized core inflation alongside a welcome deceleration," writes José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "Major benchmarks are surging, and yields are tumbling, amidst expectations that another Fed rate reduction has been advanced to June."
The financial sector led the broader market, helped by a series of upside surprises from big bank earnings (see more below). Other risk-sensitive sectors outperforming Wednesday included consumer discretionary, information technology and communications services.
At the closing bell, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 703 points, or 1.7%, to end at 43,221. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5% to 19,511, while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.8% to end at 5,949.
Bank stocks soar
As noted above, the financial sector was Wednesday's top performer, helped by a strong start to big banks earnings season.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the nation's largest bank by assets – and a Buy-rated Dow Jones stock – capped off last year with record profits. The market approved, as JPM stock gained almost 2% after the money center bank beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter.
JPMorgan ended the quarter with $4 trillion in assets under management and a book value per share of $116.07, representing year-over-year increases of 18% and 11%, respectively.
For fiscal 2025, JPMorgan said it expects to achieve net interest income of approximately $94 billion, an increase of about 1.5% from $92.6 billion in fiscal 2024.
At the same time, Citigroup (C) stock rose 6.5% after the third-largest bank in the U.S. beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fourth quarter and announced a new, multi-year $20 billion share repurchase program.
"Citi is executing on its strategy, and we like how the bank is positioned for growth across institutional markets," wrote CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon in a note to clients. "C has a leading franchise in corporate treasury services, technology platforms, and expanded global wealth. We think the bank is doing a good job delivering transparency and consistency in its operating results."
Citigroup has turned in a stellar performance on the price charts over the past 12 months, up 48% on a total return (price change plus dividends) basis vs the S&P 500's 24% gain. Wall Street is bullish on this component of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.
WFC stock surges on results
Wells Fargo (WFC) was among the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 Wednesday, popping 6.6% on earnings. The nation’s fourth-largest bank beat profit expectations for its fourth quarter and issued a positive outlook for fiscal 2025.
Wells Fargo's impressive earnings-per-share beat "along with a strong statement about continued growth and productivity gains lifted guidance more than expected," says Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. "This is evidence that the expense management project continues to pay dividends on the balance sheet, combined with better net interest income results boosting revenues by as much as 3% demonstrates that WFC is in a strong balance sheet position."
WFC stock generated a total return of 54% over the past 52 weeks, more than doubling the performance of the broader market. Analysts, as a group, are mixed on how much more upside they see ahead.
Of the 25 analysts covering WFC surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, nine call it a Strong Buy, five call it a Buy, 10 have it at Hold and one calls it a Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy, albeit with mixed conviction.
Related content
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Dividend Growth
- Blowout December Jobs Report Puts Rate Cuts on Ice
- Rising Prices: Which Goods and Services Are Driving Inflation?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Dan Burrows is Kiplinger's senior investing writer, having joined the august publication full time in 2016.
A long-time financial journalist, Dan is a veteran of SmartMoney, MarketWatch, CBS MoneyWatch, InvestorPlace and DailyFinance. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Consumer Reports, Senior Executive and Boston magazine, and his stories have appeared in the New York Daily News, the San Jose Mercury News and Investor's Business Daily, among other publications. As a senior writer at AOL's DailyFinance, Dan reported market news from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and hosted a weekly video segment on equities.
Once upon a time – before his days as a financial reporter and assistant financial editor at legendary fashion trade paper Women's Wear Daily – Dan worked for Spy magazine, scribbled away at Time Inc. and contributed to Maxim magazine back when lad mags were a thing. He's also written for Esquire magazine's Dubious Achievements Awards.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Dan writes about equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, funds, macroeconomics, demographics, real estate, cost of living indexes and more.
Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Disclosure: Dan does not trade stocks or other securities. Rather, he dollar-cost averages into cheap funds and index funds and holds them forever in tax-advantaged accounts.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
CPI Report Keeps the Fed on Track: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Disinflation in key areas of consumer prices should help the Federal Reserve stick to its policy path of gradual cuts to interest rates.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Where to Travel for a Post-Holiday Break
Need some post-holiday travel for a 2025 reset? These three destinationsare guaranteed to relax and rejuvenate.
By Marcia DeSanctis Published
-
CPI Report Keeps the Fed on Track: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Disinflation in key areas of consumer prices should help the Federal Reserve stick to its policy path of gradual cuts to interest rates.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Why Wells Fargo's Revenue Miss Isn't Worrying Wall Street
Wells Fargo is one of the best S&P 500 stocks Wednesday even after the big bank's top-line miss. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Citigroup Stock Jumps on Earnings, $20 Billion Stock Buyback News
Citigroup stock is soaring Wednesday after the big bank topped earnings expectations and unveiled a massive stock buyback program. Here's why that's important.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
JPMorgan Chase is trading higher after the big bank topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but is the stock a Buy? Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Generational Wealth Plans Aren't Just for Rich People
Everybody needs to consider what will happen to whatever assets they have and ensure their beneficiaries aren't stuck with big tax bills.
By Nico Pesci Published
-
To Insure or Not to Insure: Is Life Insurance Necessary?
Even if you're young and single with no dependents, you may need some life insurance. Here's how to figure out what and how much you may need.
By Isaac Morris Published
-
How Another Trump Presidency Will Impact the Stock Market in 2025
President Trump will have little direct impact on the stock market, but his policies, initiatives and posts certainly can make prices move. Here's how.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Are Mixed Ahead of CPI
Cool wholesale inflation numbers provide only slight relief before Wednesday's release of December Consumer Price Index data.
By David Dittman Published