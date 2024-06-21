Stock Market Today: Another Down Day for Nvidia Drags on Stocks

The mega-cap chipmaker shed more than 4% this week, creating headwinds for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

By
published

Stocks were choppy Friday as investors sifted through several economic reports and looked ahead to a key inflation update due next Friday. But while the main indexes closed mixed today, all three managed weekly wins.  

Today's economic calendar doesn't hold a candle to next week's busy lineup, but there were a few noteworthy reports. Among them was an update from the National Association of Realtors that showed sales of previously owned homes fell 0.7% month-to-month in May as the median existing-sales home price reached a record high of $419,300. Year-over-year, existing home sales were down 2.8%.

Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

