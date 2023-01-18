Stock Market Today: Dow Drops 613 Points After Hawkish Fed Talk
Stocks initially opened higher, but swung into negative territory around lunchtime.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks started Wednesday trading higher thanks to another encouraging reading on inflation.
However, the major benchmarks couldn't sustain this early lead as dismal retail sales data stoked recession concerns and a Federal Reserve official threw support behind more interest-rate hikes.
Starting with the good news: The Labor Department (opens in new tab) this morning said its producer price index – which measures how much suppliers are charging businesses for goods – was up 6.2% year-over-year in December. This was down from November's 7.2% rise and was the lowest annual increase since March 2021. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, increased 4.6%, a slower pace of growth than what was seen in November. Month-over-month, headline PPI fell 0.5%, while core PPI rose 0.1%.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
Today's PPI echoes what was seen in last week's consumer price index – that inflation is indeed easing as a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign. However, inflation is cooling because the Fed's rate hikes are slowing the economy. And this was seen in today's retail sales report. Specifically, the Commerce Department said retail sales were down 1.1% from November to December, marking a second consecutive monthly decline.
And while today's economic reports might have led investors to believe the Fed could ease up on the scale of future rate hikes, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said earlier at a Wall Street Journal event (opens in new tab) that he expects the benchmark rate to reach 5.25% to 5.5% by the end of 2023. This compares to the current rate of 4.25% to 4.5%, and is above market expectations for the benchmark rate to reach no higher than 5.0%, according to CME Group (opens in new tab).
At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8% at 33,296, the S&P 500 was off 1.6% at 3,928, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.2% lower at 10,957.
The Best Commodity ETFs to Buy
Today's inflation update "represents another data point supporting the likelihood that producer prices have peaked from their apex last March at 11.7%, and are on their way down," says Greg Bassuk, CEO at asset management firm AXS Investments. "This is very good news for both Wall Street and Main Street, including because trends in producer prices typically seep down to consumers."
Still, inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% target, and "investors would be prudent to remain invested in inflation-sensitive assets," Bassuk adds. These assets include those found in cyclical sectors, like energy stocks and financials. They also include commodities, which have historically proven resilient amid rising prices. While the idea of engaging directly with commodity markets can be intimidating for some, the best commodity ETFs allow investors an easy way to gain exposure to the diverse asset class.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
The 12 Best Stocks to Buy for 2023
The lesson of the past two years: Be ready for anything. Our 12 best stocks to buy in 2023 reflect opportunities in what's expected to be another uncertain economic backdrop.
By Anne Kates Smith • Published
-
Your Money Mindset Forms by 7: And the Gift Keeps on Giving
How you perceive financial issues is passed down through your family’s generations and influences every money decision you make.
By Brent Weiss, CFP®, ChFC® • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Goldman, Travelers Drag Dow Lower
The Nasdaq, meanwhile, extended its daily win streak to seven.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Consumer Sentiment Data
A rough start to Friday's session couldn't keep the major benchmarks from extending their daily winning streaks.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 16-20)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Inflation Eases
Data from the Labor Department showed consumer prices fell for a sixth straight month in December.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Climbs for Fourth Straight Day Ahead of CPI
Economists expect tomorrow's CPI to show inflation continued to moderate in December.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of CPI, Q4 Earnings Season
It was another choppy session for the major indexes, although the price action ultimately resolved higher.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Tesla, Coinbase Stocks Soar
Bed Bath & Beyond was another big winner on Monday, despite last week's bankruptcy warning.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
By Karee Venema • Published