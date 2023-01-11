Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Climbs for Fourth Straight Day Ahead of CPI
Economists expect tomorrow's CPI to show inflation continued to moderate in December.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Stocks climbed higher again Wednesday, with one major benchmark carving out its fourth straight win. Today's upside came as optimism grew that tomorrow's release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will show that inflation is cooling fast enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to reconsider its size and pace of interest-rate hikes.
The S&P 500 finished the day up 1.3% at 3,969 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% to 33,973. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% to 10,931, marking its fourth straight win.
Economists expect tomorrow's CPI release to show that inflation continued to moderate in the final month of 2022. The consensus estimate, according to Dow Jones, is for the CPI to be up 6.5% year-over-year in December. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 5.7% on an annual basis. In November, those figures were 7.1% and 6.0%, respectively.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.
"We have had two cooler month-over-month CPI prints in a row," says Alex Pelle, U.S. economist at Mizuho Securities. "A third print on the soft side would more clearly establish a trend in terms of market sentiment, and will give additional momentum to the 'Fed pivot' trades, at least for a time."
The central bank increased its benchmark rate by 0.50% last month, snapping a streak of four consecutive rate hikes of 0.75%. For the Fed's February meeting, the market is currently pricing in a 0.25% rate hike, according to CME Group (opens in new tab).
10 Big U.S. Cities With Cheap Rent
One metric that will be closely watched in tomorrow's CPI report is rental prices. The shelter component, which includes rents, comprises the lion's share of the core CPI reading, "so a decline in rents can't come too soon for the Fed," says Phillip Wool, managing director and head of Investment Solutions at Rayliant.
Although the housing market is certainly cooling off, average rents for urban consumers are still up more than 8% year-over-year, according to the Labor Department. Fortunately, not all areas of the nation suffer from excessive rents, which is certainly good news for folks looking to cut costs in this era of higher prices. The 10 biggest U.S. cities with the cheapest apartment rents, for instance, all offer rental options at rates running well below the national average. Some of the metro areas sporting the cheapest apartment rents also happen to land among the 25 cheapest U.S. cities in which to live.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
10 Big U.S. Cities With the Cheapest Apartment Rents
places to live Rents jumped nationwide over the past year, but these big U.S. cities remain comparatively affordable for apartment dwellers.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
5 Military Benefits That Vets Might Not Know They’ve Earned
Veterans could qualify for military benefits that help with housing, transportation, clothing, education and employment and more.
By Brett Buchanan • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Wobble Ahead of CPI, Q4 Earnings Season
It was another choppy session for the major indexes, although the price action ultimately resolved higher.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Tesla, Coinbase Stocks Soar
Bed Bath & Beyond was another big winner on Monday, despite last week's bankruptcy warning.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Kiplinger's Weekly Earnings Calendar (Jan. 9-13)
stocks Check out our earnings calendar for the upcoming week, as well as our previews of the more noteworthy reports.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Jobs Data Sparks More Selling for Stocks
Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the worst stocks today after the embattled retailer fueled bankruptcy speculation.
By Karee Venema • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Fed Minutes Make for a Choppy Session
Markets closed higher after downbeat economic data and a hawkish central bank roiled stocks.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Downbeat Data, Recession Fears
Stocks started the new year right where they left off in 2022 – with broad-based declines.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
dividend stocks Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
By Dan Burrows • Last updated