Robinhood Unveils Big Stock Buyback Program: What To Know
Stock trading app Robinhood said its board authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. Here's what that means.
Late Tuesday, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) said its board of directors approved a $1 billion share repurchase program, which has its shares trading cautiously higher in Wednesday's trading session.
Robinhood said it expects the share repurchases to take place over a two- to three-year period beginning in the third quarter of 2024. This will depend "on general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities," the company said in a statement, adding that management "plans to vary the pace of capital deployment depending on share price."
"As our business and cash flow have continued to grow, we're excited to announce a $1 billion share repurchase program to return value to shareholders," said Jason Warnick, chief financial officer at Robinhood Markets.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The news comes just three weeks after Robinhood reported record first-quarter earnings results. Specifically, the company said revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $618 million and its earnings per share swung to 18 cents from a loss of 57 cents in the year-ago period.
The results blew past analysts' expectations and has led to a rally of more than 15% in the weeks since the release.
How will Robinhood's stock buyback impact investors?
Stock buybacks are another way for corporations to boost value for shareholders. As Kiplinger contributor Mark Hake explains in his piece on "What Is a Stock Buyback," a company "that buys back its shares will produce a higher stock price because as its shares count falls, it forces the price higher."
Hake goes on to explain "that effect produces more value for shareholders, as they pay no taxes on this unrealized gain (until they sell shares)."
Where does Robinhood stand with analysts?
Most analysts are on the sidelines when it comes to the financial services stock. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for HOOD stock is $20.63, which is right around where the stock trades today. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation on the online broker and trading platform is Hold.
Still, some analysts are starting to turn more bullish. BofA Securities, for instance, recently double-upgraded HOOD stock to Buy from Underperform (Sell).
BofA said rebounding retail engagement has benefitted multiple metrics for Robinhood, including account growth, margin loans and payment for order flow. The research firm adds that HOOD's operating leverage and free cash flow conversion are underappreciated by the market.
The group at BofA has a $24 price target on Robinhood, which represents implied upside of over 15% to current levels.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil: What To Know
If ConocoPhillips' bid for Marathon Oil goes through, it will bring together two of the world's largest exploration and production companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
In-Ground vs. Above-Ground Pools: Which Is the Best Investment?
A pool is an expensive home improvement project that will likely improve your quality of life, but it doesn’t necessarily add value to your home.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil: What To Know
If ConocoPhillips' bid for Marathon Oil goes through, it will bring together two of the world's largest exploration and production companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
2024 Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards Results
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards The results are in for the 2024 Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards — celebrating the best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Nabs New High as Nvidia Stock Soars
Nvidia stock popped on a strong round of funding for Elon Musk's AI startup.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Are Stocks in a Bubble?
A look at recent stock market performance and if it indicates we are in a bubble.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
10 Great Active ETFs To Buy
Unlike indexed funds, active ETFs have portfolio managers doing the stock-picking. Here are ten we like.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Are Dividends on the Way Back?
Kiplinger contributor Jeffrey Kosnett takes a look at the state of stock dividends and if there are signs of increases.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
5 Great Tools for DIY Stock Investors
Do-it-yourself investors can get help picking stocks or funds, managing their portfolios, and more with these top tools.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Should You Invest in Nvidia After Its Stock Split?
If you own funds or ETFs, you probably have ample exposure to Nvidia stock already.
By Dan Burrows Last updated