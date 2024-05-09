Robinhood Reports Record Q1 Earnings After Cryptocurrency Surge

Robinhood stock initially surged after the retail brokerage firm reported earnings, but has since pulled back. Here's what you need to know.

Green Robinhood logo on smartphone with stock charts blurred in the background
(Image credit: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock jumped more than 8% out of the gate Thursday after the online brokerage platform reported record first-quarter results that crushed expectations on both the top- and bottom-lines. Shares have since pulled back, however, with HOOD in negative territory at midday.

In the three months ended March 31, Robinhood said its revenue surged 40% year-over-year to $618 million, driven by a 59% rise in transaction-based revenues to $329 million. This included a 232% increase in cryptocurrency revenue which coincided with a roughly 60% rise in bitcoin's price in the first quarter. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8