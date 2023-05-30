9 Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year's rough loss. The S&P 500 fell about 19% in calendar 2022. But this year, it is up about 9.5% so far thanks to outperformance in a number of momentum stocks.

This may surprise some armchair investors, who continue to fret over the impact of inflation on consumer confidence and the weight of higher borrowing costs on corporate spending.

But historically, the stock market has had no trouble climbing the so-called "wall of worry," when investors have confidence in long-term growth potential even in the face of short-term negativity.

The following nine momentum stocks are perfect illustrations of this. There are some potential speed bumps ahead, sure, but generally speaking these stocks all have a tremendous track record of multi-year growth, as well as near-term momentum that indicates a bright future.

Past performance never guarantees future returns, of course. But if you're looking to play what's hot right now based on recent momentum on Wall Street, these nine picks are worth your consideration. In addition to strong share-price trends, we looked for the best stocks to buy , according to the analyst crowd, so each name featured here boasts a Buy or Strong Buy rating.

With that in mind, here are nine of the best momentum stocks to buy now.