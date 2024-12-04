Is Dollar Tree Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
Dollar Tree stock is higher Wednesday after the retailer beat Q3 earnings expectations and updated its full-year outlook. Here's what Wall Street has to say.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday after the dollar store chain beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal third quarter and raised the low end of its revenue forecast for its full fiscal year.
In the 13 weeks ended November 2, Dollar Tree's revenue increased 3.5% to $7.6 billion, boosted by 1.8% same-store sales growth. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 15.5% from the year-ago period to $1.12.
"Our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar merchandising efforts produced tangible results, and our third-quarter sales came in at the high-end of our expected range," said interim CEO Mike Creedon in a statement. "As an organization, our top priorities remain accelerating the growth of the Dollar Tree segment, completing the Family Dollar strategic review process, and unlocking value for Dollar Tree shareholders."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $7.4 billion and earnings of $1.08 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.
Dollar Tree also updated its guidance for the full year, including raising the low end of its revenue forecast and narrowing its EPS forecast.
The company now expects to achieve revenue in the range of $30.7 billion to $30.9 billion and earnings per share of $5.31 to $5.51. DLTR had previously called for revenue in the range of $30.6 billion to $30.9 billion and earnings per share between $5.20 to $5.60. It added that it continues to anticipate comparable-store sales growth in the low-single-digits.
In addition, Dollar Tree announced that its chief financial officer, Jeff Davis, is stepping down and an external search for his replacement is underway.
Is Dollar Tree stock a buy, sell or hold?
Dollar Tree has struggled on the price charts in 2024, and is down 43% for the year to date. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street is on the sidelines when it comes to the consumer staples stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for DLTR stock is $82.47, representing implied upside of more than 11% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Hold.
But some analysts have kept the faith on the large-cap stock. Financial services firm UBS Global Research, for instance, has a Buy rating and $105 price target on Dollar Tree.
"Overall, we think the stock simply prices in too much risk at current levels, with some key catalysts being overlooked," said UBS analyst Michael Lasser in a November 22 note.
Lasser says he sees "several catalysts that should drive the stock higher in the near to medium term," including DLTR being a beneficiary to moderating inflation or deflation in some categories and an improvement in profitability from its portfolio review of its Family Dollar brand.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
UnitedHealth Cancels Investor Day After Executive Brian Thompson Is Shot
UnitedHealth Group was scheduled to host its annual Investor Day Wednesday but the event was cancelled following the fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Salesforce Leads Dow Jones Stocks After Earnings. Here's Why
Salesforce stock is soaring after the tech giant beat revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter and gave a strong outlook for its fourth quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
UnitedHealth Cancels Investor Day After Executive Brian Thompson Is Shot
UnitedHealth Group was scheduled to host its annual Investor Day Wednesday but the event was cancelled following the fatal shooting of its insurance unit CEO.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Salesforce Leads Dow Jones Stocks After Earnings. Here's Why
Salesforce stock is soaring after the tech giant beat revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter and gave a strong outlook for its fourth quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Gifting While You're Alive: Tax Benefits and Practical Tips
Why wait until you're gone to help the people and causes you love? Get a jump-start on gifting and see all the good you can do.
By Jamie Battmer Published
-
Should You Help Your Adult Children Buy a Home?
Instead of passing on an inheritance, giving your children cash to buy a home can be a smart move — as long as you’re not jeopardizing your own retirement.
By Ann Marie Etergino, CIMA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed Ahead of Powell
Political upheaval in South Korea kept investors on their toes Tuesday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Three Charitable Giving Strategies for High-Net-Worth Individuals
If you have $1 million or more saved for retirement, these charitable giving strategies can help you give efficiently and save on taxes.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
The Wealth-Building Powers of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)
Health savings accounts could be the most underutilized wealth-building tool out there. Here’s who should use them and how to maximize their benefits.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser Published
-
Seven Ways to Be an Absolute Jerk as a Lawyer
Here's what law students need to know about damaging their relationships with other lawyers and judges and running up the bill for clients.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published