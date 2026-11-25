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Michael Mauboussinis head of consilient research at Counterpoint Global, an active fundamental equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He spent 40 years on Wall Street and more than three decades teaching investment analysis at Columbia Business School. In that time, he has worked with, taught and studied many great investors.
I have spent most of my time since the turn of the 21st century thinking about the process of investing. This includes topics such as market efficiency (where and how price and value diverge), valuation, competitive strategy analysis, and decision-making.
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We know substantially more about each of these areas today than we did in 1986, but there remains a vast amount to learn. I like to tell my students that this is an exciting time to be an investor because much of what we teach in business schools is a work in progress.
There has been enormous change in recent decades. The dissemination of basic financial information is faster and cheaper, and alternative sources of information, which can be costly, have proliferated. Transaction costs have plummeted, with most individual investors now able to trade for free and institutions for pennies. The spread between bids (maximum someone would pay to buy) and offers (minimum someone would receive to sell) was quoted in one-eighths of a dollar when I started and is now quoted in pennies.
The first fund that sought to replicate the returns of an index was launched in 1976 by Jack Bogle, founder of The Vanguard Group. Index funds grew steadily for years but really took off following the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. Indexed products are now a majority [paywall] of combined long-term mutual fund and exchange-traded fund assets in the U.S.
Active portfolio managers, professionals who construct portfolios that seek to provide returns in excess of an index, are essential to markets because they contribute to making prices adequately reflect value (price discovery) and they make it relatively cheap to turn cash into stocks or stocks into cash (liquidity). These contributions are public goods and index funds are free riders.
Some are concerned that having too much money in index funds and not enough in active funds will jeopardize price discovery and liquidity. Others argue that prices will tend to be accurate reflections of value even if active managers control a modest percentage of the assets. Everyone agrees that the trend from active to indexing cannot go on forever. The question is how many active managers we need to maintain the qualities of the market that are a benefit to society.
Another big shift since the 1980s is the rise of private markets compared to public markets. The vast majority of companies have always been private, but there have been two big changes.
The first is a substantial drop in the number of public companies in the U.S. since the mid-1990s. A simple explanation goes directly to supply and demand. Initial public offerings, the primary supply of newly listed companies, have dropped sharply in the 21st century versus the prior few decades. Academics frame a company's decision to go public as a cost-benefit analysis, and suggest that the costs have grown more than the benefits.
At the same time, mergers and acquisitions, which reduce the number of public companies, have proceeded at a fairly consistent clip. The number of listed stocks in the U.S. peaked at around 7,300 in 1996 and was about 3,500 at the beginning of 2026. There were about 5,900 stocks when I started in the industry in 1986.
The other big change is that the assets under management for buyout and venture capital funds, collectively known as private equity, have grown substantially since the late 1980s. That means the private equity funds can invest in, and retain, stakes in companies and hold them for a long time. Even though these funds have finite lives, typically 10 years, they are less reliant on public markets for exits than they used to be because they can sell their holdings to other private equity funds.
This means that private companies that would have gone public years ago can now choose to stay private. For example, large amounts of capital in the venture capital industry allow founders and employees to sell their stock in secondary offerings rather than in the public market following an initial offering.
Needless to say, the landscape for investing will continue to evolve. But the core principles that support a good investing mind will remain constant.
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Mauboussinis Head of Consilient Research at Counterpoint Global, an active fundamental equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He spent 40 years on Wall Street and more than three decades teaching investment analysis at Columbia Business School. In that time, he has worked with, taught, and studied many great investors.