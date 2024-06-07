GameStop Stock Plunges as Roaring Kitty Livestream Kicks Off
GameStop shares are sinking Friday after the company released earnings early and announced another stock offering ahead of Roaring Kitty's livestream.
GameStop (GME) stock is down more than 30% Friday after the video-game retailer unexpectedly released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and announced another large stock offering. But all eyes are on a livestream by the investor known as Roaring Kitty, which kicked off at 12 pm Eastern time today.
In the 13 weeks ended May 4, GameStop's net sales decreased 28.7% year-over-year to $882 million and its net loss per share narrowed to 11 cents from 17 cents in the year-ago period.
The company wasn't scheduled on the earnings calendar until next week, so this morning's news caught Wall Street off guard. This, alongside a regulatory filing that reveals GameStop plans to sell an additional 75 million shares, adding to the 45 million shares it sold in May, have it trading much lower. However, the volatility in GME shares got started weeks ago.
Specifically, Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty” on social media, who sparked a massive short squeeze in GameStop stock back in 2021, returned to the spotlight with a cryptic post on X in mid-May, igniting another round of meme stock mania.
While Gill has only posted memes and short video clips to his X account since returning, he is now planning his first livestream in nearly four years. The livestream kicked off this afternoon, with roughly 630,000 viewers watching it at last check. This compares to more than 904,000 subscribers of the Roaring Kitty Live Stream YouTube channel.
And Gill is about to enter the spotlight in another way, as The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that Morgan Stanley's investing platform E*TRADE is considering removing him from its platform.
Is GameStop stock a buy, sell or hold?
Market research firm Toggle AI thinks fundamental challenges remain at GameStop.
"The video-game retailer took advantage of a trading frenzy earlier this month, selling 45 million shares and raising approximately $933 million," Toggle AI president Guiseppe Sette said in a statement. "Despite this financial maneuver, GameStop's core business remains challenged. With gamers increasingly opting for digital downloads over physical stores, the company has struggled. Recent operational updates revealed net sales falling short of estimates as the company focuses on cost-cutting measures."
Meanwhile, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for GME stock is $7, representing implied downside of nearly 80% to current levels. Meanwhile, the consensus recommendation is a Strong Sell.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
