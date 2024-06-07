GameStop Stock Plunges as Roaring Kitty Livestream Kicks Off

GameStop shares are sinking Friday after the company released earnings early and announced another stock offering ahead of Roaring Kitty's livestream.

GameStop signage on screen at the New York Stock Exchange
(Image credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

GameStop (GME) stock is down more than 30% Friday after the video-game retailer unexpectedly released its fiscal first-quarter earnings and announced another large stock offering. But all eyes are on a livestream by the investor known as Roaring Kitty, which kicked off at 12 pm Eastern time today.

In the 13 weeks ended May 4, GameStop's net sales decreased 28.7% year-over-year to $882 million and its net loss per share narrowed to 11 cents from 17 cents in the year-ago period.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

