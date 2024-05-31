Costco Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat. Here's Why

Costco's earnings report showed strong demand for gold bars and silver coins. Here's what you need to know.

outside of costco wholesale gas station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China, 2024
(Image credit: Xu Jie/VCG via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Costco Wholesale (COST) stock is struggling Friday after the membership warehouse's appearance on the earnings calendar. While COST beat revenue and earnings expectations for its fiscal 2024 third quarter, the company kept membership fees unchanged at current rates.

In the 12 weeks ended May 12, Costco's revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year to $58.5 billion. Comparable store sales were up 6.5% when excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, while e-commerce sales surged 21% on strong demand for gold bars and silver coins

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8