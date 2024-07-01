What BlackRock's Acquisition of Preqin Means for Investors

The $3.2 billion all-cash deal will expand BlackRock's footprint in the fast-growing private markets data segment. Here's what you need to know.

outside of BlackRock headquarters in New York City
(Image credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, announced late Sunday that it will buy U.K.-based private markets data provider Preqin for approximately $3.2 billion in cash.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform provides technology solutions to more than 1,000 clients. The combination of Preqin with eFront, Aladdin's private markets solution will bring "together the data, research, and investment process for fund managers and investors across fundraising, deal sourcing, portfolio management, accounting, and performance," BlackRock said.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8