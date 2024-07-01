Boeing to Acquire Spirit AeroSystems: What to Know

Boeing will buy Spirit for $4.7 billion in stock as it looks to improve the safety and quality of its airplanes. Here's what you need to know.

Side of building with Boeing logo on it.
(Image credit: Samuel Corum, Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Boeing (BA) announced early Monday that it will buy Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) in an all-stock deal that values the fuselage maker at approximately $4.7 billion, or $37.25 per SPR share.

The purchase price represents a roughly 13.3% premium to Spirit stock's June 28 close at $32.87, sending its share price up by more than 3% Monday. BA stock, meanwhile, is higher by roughly 2%.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8