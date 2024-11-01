Apple Stock Slips After Earnings. Wall Street Isn't Worried
Apple stock is trading lower Friday despite the iPhone maker beating expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, but analysts are still bullish.
Apple (AAPL) stock is trading in negative territory Friday even after the tech giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter.
In the three months ended September 28, Apple's revenue increased 6.1% year over year to $94.9 billion, boosted by 11.9% growth in its Services segment to $25 billion. The company said its earnings per share (EPS) improved 12% from the year-ago period to $1.64.
"Our record business performance during the September quarter drove nearly $27 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return over $29 billion to our shareholders [including through stock buybacks and dividends]," said Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri in a statement. "We are very pleased that our active installed base of devices reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to our high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The results topped analysts' expectations. Wall Street was anticipating revenue of $94.6 billion and earnings of $1.60 per share, according to CNBC. Meanwhile, Services revenue came in just below expectations of $25.3 billion.
Apple also said that iPhone sales increased 5.5% to $46.2 billion, Mac sales were up 1.7% to $7.7 billion and iPad sales rose 7.9% to $7 billion. On the other hand, Wearables, Home and Accessories sales decreased 3% from the year-ago period to $9 billion.
Analysts were anticipating iPhone revenue of $45.5 billion, Mac revenue of $7.8 billion, iPad revenue of $7.1 billion, and Other products revenue of $9.2 billion.
Is Apple stock a buy, sell or hold?
Apple is up nearly 18% for the year to date on a total return basis (price change plus dividend) and Wall Street sees even more upside for the Dow Jones stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the average analyst target price for AAPL stock is $241.84, representing implied upside of nearly 9% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is a Buy.
Financial services firm Wedbush is one of the most bullish outfits on AAPL stock with an Outperform rating (equivalent to a Buy) and a Street-high $300 price target.
"In a nutshell, this was a rock-solid quarter for Apple, and the iPhone 16 launch appears to be off to a very good start," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "The step-by-step rollout of Apple Intelligence will result in a strong December quarter but will also flow into the March and June quarters, which should be good news for fiscal year 2025."
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
The Five Cities With the Lowest Property Tax in the U.S.
Property Tax Property taxes are ultra-low in these popular metro areas, but is housing affordable?
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Six Ways High-Income Earners Can Optimize Their Tax Strategy
Reduce your tax liabilities by following these expert-recommended tips.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
Here's Why You Shouldn't Put All Your Money Into Roth IRAs
Converting a tax-deferred account to a Roth can be a good strategy for lowering future taxes, but moving all of your money at once is typically not recommended.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
Three Advantages of These Underrated Accounts for Retirees
Using taxable accounts for some retirement savings in the 10 years before and after retirement can give you greater flexibility and benefit your heirs.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Six Steps to Take if Your Insurer Sends You a Non-Renewal Letter
First and foremost, don't procrastinate. Let your insurer know you plan to fix whatever the issue is and then actually follow through on fixing it.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle After Meta, Microsoft Earnings
All three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, making for a grim Halloween.
By David Dittman Published
-
Is Uber Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
Uber stock is sinking Thursday after the ride-hailing firm came up short of a key Q3 metric, but analysts have yet to adjust their ratings. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Microsoft Is the Worst Dow Jones Stock After Earnings
Microsoft stock is sinking Thursday even after the tech giant reported higher-than-expected earnings for its fiscal first quarter. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Meta Stock Slips as Facebook Parent Ramps Up AI Spending
Meta stock is lower Thursday as concerns over the social media giant's increased spending offset a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Carvana Stock: Why One Analyst Sees Even More Upside After Earnings
Carvana stock is surging Thursday after the used car retailer's third-quarter earnings beat, but one analyst thinks there's even more room to run.
By Joey Solitro Published