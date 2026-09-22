5 Tips for Using Stock Screeners to Build Your Portfolio

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Perhaps you’ve decided to start investing, but maybe you're a little nervous about making your first trade. That's OK; in fact, it's totally reasonable.
Not only is there the real risk of market volatility. There’s also a ton of information out there, including conflicting signals about what to buy or sell. With thousands of stocks to choose from and dozens of data points for each individual investment, how do you decide where to start?
This is where a stock screener can help. A screener allows you to sort through your investment options using financial information to narrow the universe of market opportunities into a more manageable list.
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More importantly, using stock screeners can find a small group of investments tailor made for your own goals and risk tolerance.
Using a screener effectively is about more than checking boxes, however, and many times you get out of these tools what you put into them. The numbers require context, and no single measure can tell you whether an investment is right for you.
These five tips can help you use stock screeners as a starting point for better research, and find more confidence in your portfolio.
1. Start with the screener your broker offers
In 2026, market data is very much an interchangeable commodity. Stock prices, quarterly revenue and other metrics exist everywhere.
That means if you've never used a stock screener, there's no need to immediately sign up for an expensive specialized service. Most online brokers and trading platforms offer reasonably flexible tools with no additional fees.
While these complimentary features may not have all the bells and whistles and can take a bit of trial and error to figure out, they can effectively zero in on stocks through simple filters such as size, price trends and more.
As you become more familiar with investing and the relevant data points, you may find certain features or filters mean more to you and move on to a specialized tool that fits those needs better.
But if you’re getting started, a free screener can be an excellent place to learn the basics.
2. Study what the numbers mean
Stock screeners are frequently paired with FAQ guides, training videos and other assets that can give you an explainer on just what you're looking at.
This is a critical component of using stock screeners effectively. Otherwise, you may not fully understand what the screener is telling you.
Before adding a filter, take a moment to understand what it measures and why it might matter. That includes searching outside the platform to understand the data points and what they mean.
For example, revenue seems straightforward as a measure of how much a business records in sales.
But many beginning investors may not understand more complicated ratios such as price-to-sales. And even if they do, it’s important to understand what's typical.
Don't worry about learning every term at once. But it’s a good idea to learn something new each time.
Even if you’re not using each metric in every screen, it can give you the tools and knowledge to perform your next screen in a more tactical way.
3. Don't try to find an "answer"
Even if you become conversant with all investing terms and fully understand what a number is telling you, there's an uncomfortable truth behind all stock screeners.
In short, no magic formula exists to tell you what stocks to buy or sell with 100% accuracy. The best stocks are always relative, and such lists inevitably come with exceptions and conditions.
But while a low valuation can sometimes mean a stock is inexpensive, it can also mean investors expect the company's business to struggle with little future growth potential.
Whether the stocks surfaced by a valuation screen like this are a good fit for your portfolio depends a lot on your personal strategy.
A screener is fundamentally just a research tool, not an answer machine. Its job is to help you find companies worth exploring with further analysis and comparison.
And even after that additional research, you won’t have a solid answer. But you should have a more fulsome picture of what you’re buying, and why.
4. Be careful with your comps
Speaking of digging deeper, it’s critical to understand that there is no "normal" measure for any data point. Metrics for the exact same company may differ significantly in bull markets vs bear markets.
Similarly, baseline readings can vary significantly based on company size, sector or other structural factors from stock to stock.
For instance, some development-stage pharmaceutical stocks suffer heavy losses every quarter as they wait for FDA approval, then skyrocket higher based on drug trials, not an earnings report.
At the same time, you probably wouldn’t overlook the same regular and deep losses for small-cap industrial stocks.
Another example: A company with $1 billion in operating cash flow may sound attractive and stable until you look back in time and see it generated two or three times that amount just a few years ago.
That measure may be better than its peers at present, but is actually disappointing when compared with historical norms.
It’s a too-common approach to start with a few simple and reasonable filters and then, if the list is too large, gradually make it more specific until you only have a few stocks to pick from.
But remember that specialized cases can and do drop out or get included as a result.
Without a universal set of guidelines, it's important that you stay flexible and make exceptions based on fair comparisons for companies rather than stick to a hard-and-fast screening range.
5. Remember what a screener can't tell you
A stock screener can help you organize information, but it can't tell you everything you need to know.
For instance, the single biggest catalyst for energy stocks in 2026 was the beginning of the war in Iran back in February. That influenced stocks in the sector much more than any data point or financial metric.
The same is true for other news items ranging from a dynamic new product launch to a CEO scandal to a big merger or acquisition.
But it's also true for less obvious news and trends, such as whether a company's products are slowly falling out of favor thanks to changing consumer tastes or a new competitor is slowly stealing business.
Remember, the real value of a stock screener isn't that it can predict the future.
Selecting stocks is ultimately a personal decision made by you, and it naturally comes with risks and uncertainty.
You can mitigate those risks by reading the news and listening to executives discuss their strategy on earnings calls.
But you can never be certain about what the news cycle holds.
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Jeff Reeves writes about equity markets and exchange-traded funds for Kiplinger. A veteran journalist with extensive capital markets experience, Jeff has written about Wall Street and investing since 2008. His work has appeared in numerous respected finance outlets, including CNBC, the Fox Business Network, the Wall Street Journal digital network, USA Today and CNN Money.