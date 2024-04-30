3M Stock Is Higher Despite Its Dividend Cut. Here's Why

3M is snapping its decades-long streak of dividend hikes, yet it's the best Dow Jones stock Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

By Joey Solitro
published

3M (MMM) stock is up nearly 4% Tuesday, making it the best Dow Jones stock in intraday trading. The upside comes as the Post-It note maker's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat offset news that MMM is cutting its dividend, putting an end to its six-decade streak of increases.

In the three months ended March 31, 3M said revenue increased 0.5% year-over-year to $7.7 billion and earnings per share (EPS) were up 21.3% to $2.39. 

