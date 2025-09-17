5 Top Tech Disruptors to Watch

Investors have been enamored with the idea of top tech disruptors able to reshape the economy since the dot-com days. Meta Platforms (META) and Tesla (TSLA) didn't exist 25 years ago, but now they're among the biggest companies in the world because of game-changing innovations.

Today, the most disruptive start-ups are owned by private equity. Typically, they're small but high-potential firms operating deeply in the red as they chase new applications for big ideas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing or the blockchain.

But a number of established, publicly traded stocks still qualify as top tech disruptors and offer the promise of significant potential as they ride megatrends to new heights.

There is greater risk when it comes to investing in innovation. There is no guarantee a company's specific technology will scale or that it'll be a dominant player even if it does.

At the same time, the following five top tech disruptors have proven themselves through strong share performance and market capitalizations of more than $1 billion.